From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 9/21 thru Sunday 9/27 were as follows:
Monday: Mike Trombetta trained “Ribbon Winner” at Delaware Park
Tuesday: Juanita Bennett trained “Unconquered Spirit” and Mike Trombetta trained “Souper Highvoltage” both at Presque Isle
Wednesday: Kelly Rubley trained “Percentage” and Arnaud Delacour trained “Royal Collection” both at Presque Isle, Bernard Dunham trained “Brushing” at Mountaineer, Mike Trombetta trained “Royal Number” at Delaware Park
Thursday: Tom Proctor trained “Food and Wine” at Pimlico, Mike Stidham trained “Valdolobo (IRE)” at Presque Isle
Saturday: Jose Samaniego trained “Successful Cure” at Delaware Park, Shug McGaughey trained “On the Town”, Mike Trombetta trained “Oldies but Goodies” and Graham Motion trained “Betcha by Golly” all at Pimlico, Mike Stidham trained “Magnetism” at Monmouth Park, Graham Motion trained “Candy Flower” at Belmont
Fair Hill had 79 starters last week. There were 15 wins, 7 places, 13 shows and earnings of $482,233; 44% of the starters finished first, second or third.
FHTC stakes action was limited to Saturday last week and because of the wet weather, numerous FHTC starters were scratched when their races came off the turf. Tim Woolley trained Quiet Imagination finished third in the $100,000 Tax Free Shopping Distaff Stake at Delaware Park for owner Harry Kassap, LLC and Mike Trombetta trained Lucky Stride finished third in the $102,000 Violet Stake at Monmouth for Sonata Stable. Mike Trombetta trained Souper Escape finished third in the $100,000 Belle Mahone Stake at Woodbine for owner Live Oak Plantation but she has been stabled up there recently. Congratulations to all!
FYI, the Fasig-Tipton Mid-Atlantic Fall Yearling Sale held in Timonium, MD which is only about an hour from FHTC is next Monday & Tuesday, October 5th and 6th. The final version of the sale catalogue as well as other useful information is now available here.
After nothing but rain all summer, we were fortunate to have an almost two week stretch of nice weather, in fact things were starting to get a bit dry. The rain returned for the weekend, not an ideal time, but we did need some; hopefully Mother Nature doesn’t get in another rain rut. September is about over and the days are getting shorter at an alarming rate.....we all know what comes next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.