From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 7/13 thru Sunday 7/19 were as follows:
Monday: Graham Motion trained “Kid Mercury” and Chuck Lawrence trained “Thursday” both at Delaware Park
Thursday: Eddie Graham trained “Paolla’s Heart” and Mike Trombetta trained “Ribbon Winner” both at Delaware Park
Friday: Niall Saville trained “Lagom” and Graham Motion trained “Saintly Samurai” both at Laurel, Mike Trombetta trained “Universal Payday” at Saratoga
Saturday: Mike Trombetta trained “Souper Escape” in the Grade III Trillium Stakes (Article) at Woodbine
Sunday: Mike Trombetta trained “Cash Code” at Monmouth Park
Fair Hill had 64 starters last week. There were 9 wins, 9 places, 10 shows and earnings of $430,172; 44% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In FHTC stakes action, Mike Trombetta trained Souper Escape (pictured above) made every pole a winning one in the Grade III $125,000 Trillium Stake at Woodbine on Saturday for owner/breeder Live Oak Plantation; it was her first of hopefully many graded stakes wins. At Monmouth Park, Chuck Lawrence trained Paret (AUS) finished a very game second in the Grade I $315,000 United Nations Stake for owners Matt Schera and Orangella Racing Stable. At Saratoga on Thursday, Mike Stidham trained Mystic Guide finished third in the Grade III $100,000 Peter Pan Stake for owner/breeder Godolphin. On Friday, Shug McGaughey trained Passing Out, who is stabled at Saratoga, finished third in the $85,000 De La Rose Stake for FHTC barn owners/breeders Stuart Janney & Phipps Stable. Congratulations to all!
Racing at Delaware Park and Parx was cancelled today due to the excessive heat; a smart decision as it is stifling outside with temperatures in the upper 90’s now and heat indexes well above 100 degrees. It looks like we are in for hot, dry weather for the near future but hopefully the humidity drops. Racing starts at Colonial Downs and Presque Isle next Monday so local racing will finally be back in full swing.
