From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 11/9 thru Sunday 11/15 were as follows:
Monday: Chuck Lawrence trained “Thursday” at Parx Racing
Thursday: Mike Stidham trained “Zoysia” at Woodbine
Friday: Carla Morgan trained “Watchthebourbon” at Penn National
Saturday: Mike Stidham trained “Princess Grace” in the Grade III Mrs. Revere Stakes (Article) at Churchill Downs, Graham Motion trained “True Valour (IRE)” at Woodbine
Fair Hill had 34 starters last week. There were 5 wins, 2 places, 3 shows and earnings of $283,484; 29% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Last week’s rain caused most of the turf races to be moved to the dirt so there were a lot of FHTC scratches leaving only 3 stakes starters — one was a winner and two were third. On Saturday, Mike Stidham trained Princess Grace (pictured above) drew off in the stretch to comfortably win her first stake in the $200,000 Grade III Mrs. Revere Stakes at Churchill Downs for owner/breeders Susan & John Moore; she now has three wins and a second in four career starts. At Laurel, Arnaud Delacour trained Be Sneaky finished third in the $100,000 Smart Halo Stakes for FHTC barn owner/breeder Lael Stables. On Sunday, Shug McGaughey trained Vigilantes Way finished third in the $100,000 Winter Memories Stake at Aqueduct for FHTC barn owner/breeder Phipps Stable. Congratulations to all!
We’re past the middle of November so more horses are heading south; I saw four big vans in here this afternoon and I’m sure there will be many more before the end of the month.
