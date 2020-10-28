From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 10/19 thru Sunday 10/25 were as follows:
Thursday: Liz Merryman trained “Caravel” in the Malvern Rose Stakes and Arnaud Delacour trained “J Beresford Tipton” both at Presque Isle, Bernard Dunham trained “Prime Lime” and Michael Simone trained “Frontier Woman” both at Charles Town
Saturday: Kelly Rubley trained “Pretty Good Year” in the Maryland Million Turf Stakes (Video) at Laurel, Mike Trombetta trained “State Crown” at Woodbine
Sunday: Shug McGaughey trained “On the Town” and Tom Proctor trained “Fly the W” both at Laurel
Fair Hill had 75 starters last week. There were 8 wins, 8 places, 8 shows and earnings of $443,145; 32% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In FHTC stakes action last week, Caravel (pictured above), trained, owned and bred by FHTC barn owner Liz Merryman, drew off to win the $80,000 Malvern Rose Stake at Presque Isle Downs on Wednesday; Caravel started her racing career on June 22nd and has now won four of five starts with two being in stakes company. On Saturday at Laurel, Kelly Rubley trained Pretty Good Year came from last to draw clear and win the $101,960 Maryland Million Turf Stake for Lead Off Stable; it was his first stakes win having finished a rallying third in this race last year. In the previous race, Tim Woolley trained Quiet Imagination finished second in the $101,000 Maryland Million Distaff Handicap for owner Harry Kassap, LLC; in the first race, Bernard Dunham trained Brushing finished second in the $50,500 Turf Distaff Starter Handicap for Dunham Thoroughbreds. Mike Trombetta trained Miss Nondescript, who is based at Laurel, won the $100,000 Maryland Million Lassie Stake for owner/breeder Barak Farm. On Friday, trainer Mike Trombetta and owner/breeder Live Oak Plantation finished second in the $100,000 Sweet Briar Too Stake with Woodbine based Souper Escape. On Monday, Juanita Bennett trained Tightly Twisted finished a game third in the $75,000 H. B. P. A. Stake at Presque Isle Downs for Fiasco Farms Ltd. Congratulations to all!
Last week was an exceptionally foggy one most days during training hours but fortunately by Saturday morning the system had lifted temporarily (it’s back now) and we were able to see when the first FHTC horses breezed over the new turf course on the other side of the road. Local writer Joe Clancy was on hand to watch the four Graham Motion trainees, three (Mean Mary, Alda and Invincible Gal) are pointing towards this year’s Breeders Cup turf races on November 6th & 7th and last year’s winner of the Juvenile Fillies Turf, Sharing. You can read about it as well as watch the video here. Very exciting to finally put the new course to its first test; we’re all looking forward to next year and the first races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.