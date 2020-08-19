From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 8/10 thru Sunday 8/16 were as follows:
Monday: Chuck Lawrence trained “Hizaam” at Parx Racing
Wednesday: Mike Trombetta trained “Spun Glass” at Presque Isle
Friday: Kelly Rubley trained “Top Line Growth” at Laurel, Liz Merryman trained “Repeated Promises” at Penn National, Mike Trombetta trained “It’s Timeless” at Monmouth Park
Sunday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Chalon” in the Incredible Revenge Stakes (Video) and “Curly Ruth” both at Monmouth Park, Graham Motion trained “He’s No Lemon” at Saratoga
Fair Hill had 49 starters last week. There were 8 wins, 7 places, 9 shows and earnings of $342,197; 49% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In FHTC stakes action last week, Arnaud Delacour trained Chalon (pictured above) won the $75,000 Incredible Revenge Stake Sunday at Monmouth Park for FHTC barn owner Lael Stables; it was her second stakes win in a row and brought her lifetime earnings close to $1 million dollars. At Woodbine, Mike Trombetta trained Souper Escape won the $125,000 Grade III Seaway Stake for owner/breeder Live Oak Plantation however she has been stabled at Woodbine since winning the Trillium Stake there last month (article). On Friday, Graham Motion trained Secret Message rallied to finish third in the $100,000 Perfect Sting Stake at Saratoga for owners Madaket Stables, Heider Family Stables, et al. Congratulations to all!
At the end of July, we began switching my office email server and as per the way of most things that you assume will take no time, it has been quite the opposite and is still a work in progress. I have not been sending out weekly updates recently but the stats for those weeks are available on our website if you are interested in seeing them.
We are now more than half way through August and though the recent weather pattern (heavy rain, high wind along with hot/humid conditions) has certainly been a challenge from a maintenance perspective, all in all we at FHTC have fared better than a lot of folks. Hopefully, both Mother Nature and the COVID-19 situation calm down as we head towards September so we can all enjoy the fall season as well as the good racing in the months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.