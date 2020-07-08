From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 6/29 thru Sunday 7/5 were as follows:
Monday: Mark Shuman trained “Le Petite Papillon” at Delaware Park
Wednesday: Tres Abbott trained “Captain Thunder” at Penn National, Bernard Dunham trained “Theyallcomehome” at Parx Racing, Mike Trombetta trained “Sky’s Not Falling” at Delaware Park
Friday: Niall Saville trained “Lagom”, Arnaud Delacour trained “Beantown Baby” and Chuck Lawrence trained “Hazaam” all at Laurel
Saturday: Mike Stidham trained “Trickle In” in the Christiana Stakes (Video) at Delaware Park, Arnaud Delacour trained “Luck Money” and Kelly Rubley trained “Ylikedis” both at Laurel
Fair Hill had 73 starters last week. There were 10 wins, 9 places, 9 shows and earnings of $390,523; 38% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In FHTC stakes action last week, Mike Stidham trained Trickle In won the $50,000 Christiana Stake at Delaware Park on Saturday for CJ Thoroughbreds; it was her first stakes win and third win in four career starts. Graham Motion trained Duchess of Sussex finished second in the race for Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. FYI, FHTC horses have won the Christiana Stake for the last five years!
Later on the card, Mike Stidham trained Pixelate finished second in the Grade III $125,000 Kent Stake for owner/breeder Godolphin. At Belmont Park on Saturday, Shug McGaughey trained Code of Honor (who is based there) finished third in the Grade I $500,000 Metropolitan Handicap for owner/breeder W. S. Farish. On Friday at Belmont Park, Mike Trombetta trained A Great Time finished third in the $80,000 License Fee Stake for owner/breeder Larry Johnson. Congratulations to all!
For those of you who have not heard about Keeneland’s upcoming 5 day summer meet with competitive racing each day including many FHTC horses; you can go here for more information. In this unique environment, Keeneland invites you to take in the excitement and carry on your race-day traditions from home during their meet which starts this Wednesday, July 8th and continues through Sunday, July 12th. Keeneland is offering this unprecedented spectator-free five-day race meet as a celebration of the finest traditions of Thoroughbred racing in the heart of horse country.
Believe it or not, after the short Keeneland summer meet, racing at Saratoga starts which typically means we’re heading too quickly towards fall but this year things are different and racing around here just got started. Local writer Joe Clancy, co-owner (with his brother Sean) of the thisishorseracing.com internet site, wrote an article today titled “Embrace Change: Everything’s different in 2020” (definitely an understatement). Their publication “The Saratoga Special” which always has lots of interesting information is celebrating its 20th season and promises to continue with more of the same but on a different schedule; you can read about it here.
