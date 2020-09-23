From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 9/14 thru Sunday 9/20 were as follows:
Tuesday: Mike Trombetta trained “A Great Time” at Presque Isle
Wednesday: Chuck Lawrence trained “McLean House” at Penn National
Thursday: Tom Proctor trained “Good On Paper” at Laurel
Saturday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Magic Attitude” in the Grade I Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes and Graham Motion trained “Batyah” both at Belmont, Mike Trombetta trained “Unmatchable” at Delaware Park
Fair Hill had 66 starters last week. There were 6 wins, 11 places, 2 shows and earnings of $549,244; 29% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In last week’s FHTC stakes action, Arnaud Delacour trained Magic Attitude (GB), pictured above, certainly stole the show on Saturday in her first US start with a rally from last to first in the Grade 1 $250,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational at Belmont for FHTC barn owner Lael Stables. Also Saturday, Mike Trombetta trained Sky’s Not Falling finished second in the $135,000 Ontario Racing Stake at Woodbine for owners Larry Johnson and R.D.M. Racing Stable. On Tuesday, Graham Motion trained Mrs. Sippy finished second in the $500,000 TVG Stake at Kentucky Downs for owner/breeder Andrew Stone. Yesterday at Woodbine, Graham Motion trained Alda finished second in the Grade 1 $250,000 Natalma Stake for owner/breeder Wertheimer and Frere. In addition, Kelly Rubley trained Top Line Growth finished second in the Grade 3 $155,000 Salvator Mile Stake at Monmouth for The Elkstone Group. Congratulations to all!
In other FHTC news, a camera crew from Maryland Racing was up at the track early Saturday morning to video Mike Stidham trained Mystic Guide’s workout since he is under consideration for the Preakness on October 3rd at Pimlico; you can read about it here. In his last start on September 5th, he won the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stake at Saratoga for owner/breeder Godolphin. It certainly would be exciting to have a Preakness starter from here again this year!
Hope everyone is enjoying the ongoing beautiful weather, a nice change for sure.
