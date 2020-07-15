From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 7/6 thru Sunday 7/12 were as follows:
Monday: Carl Doran trained “Confessor” at Delaware Park, Chuck Lawrence trained “Dee Jay” at Parx Racing
Wednesday: Mike Stidham trained “I Hear You” at Keeneland
Thursday: Graham Motion trained “Alda” at Belmont
Friday: Kelly Rubley trained “Causforcelebration”, Carl Doran trained “Breviary” and Arnaud Delacour trained “Kendama” all at Laurel
Saturday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Chalon” in the Dashing Beauty Stakes (Video) at Delaware Park, Tim Woolley trained “Samui Sunset” and Graham Motion trained “Artistic Reason” both at Laurel
Sunday: Richard Lugovich trained “Hold the Salsa” at Belmont
Fair Hill had 53 starters last week. There were 11 wins, 7 places, 9 shows and earnings of $515,134; 51% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In FHTC stakes action last week, Arnaud Delacour trained Chalon (pictured above) won the $75,000 Dashing Beauty Stake at Delaware Park on Saturday for FHTC barn owner Lael Stables; she certainly looks like a “dashing beauty” above! In the following race, Juanita Bennett trained Tightly Twisted finished second in the $125,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial Stake for Fiasco Farms. At Keeneland on Saturday, Mike Stidham trained Alms, bred and owned by Godolphin, finished third in the Grade II $150,000 Appalachian Stake in a thrilling stretch run resulting in a tight three-way photo. Shug McGaughey trained Enola Gay, who has been based at Belmont, won the race for Allen Stable. On Tuesday at Indiana Grand, Mike Trombetta trained No Mo Lady rallied to finish second in the $75,000 Indiana General Assembly Distaff Stake for owners Larry Johnson and R. D. M. Racing Stable. Yesterday, in the final race at Keeneland’s brief summer meet, Michael Matz trained Postulation finished second in the Grade II $175,000 TVG Elkhorn Stake for FHTC barn owner Runnymoore Racing; Graham Motion trained Nakamura finished third in the race for Staghawk Stables. At Monmouth, Mike Stidham trained Kingpin finished third in the $79,500 My Frenchman Stake for Twin Creeks Racing Stables. At Belmont Park, Shug McGaughey and Allen Stable teamed up with Civil Union (based at Belmont) to win the $80,000 River Memories Stake. Congratulations to all!
We finally got 1.75” of much needed rain on Friday to help replenish our ponds but hot, dry weather has returned though its not quite as humid. Racing at Saratoga starts this Thursday and continues through Labor Day at which point we’ll be looking at fall which is hard to believe!
