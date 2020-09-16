From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 9/7 thru Sunday 9/13 were as follows:
Monday: Shug McGaughey trained “Doctor Mounty” in the Henry S Clark Stakes (Video) at Laurel
Wednesday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Cambeliza” at Kentucky Downs, Mark Shuman trained “Market Mover” and “Le Petite Papillon” both at Delaware Park
Thursday: Mike Stidham trained “Micheline” in the Dueling Ground Oaks (Article) at Kentucky Downs
Friday: Shug McGaughey trained “Vigilantes Way” at Laurel
Sunday: Mike Trombetta trained “Tappingintosuccess” at Monmouth Park
Fair Hill had 85 starters last week. There were 7 wins, 9 places, 10 shows and earnings of $1,038,112; 31% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Last week’s FHTC stakes action started on Labor Day, always a big racing day, with Shug McGaughey trained Doctor Mounty winning the $100,000 Henry S. Clark stake at Laurel for owners Larry Pratt and Dave Alden; it was his first stakes win this year. Also at Laurel, Mike Trombetta trained No Mo Lady finished second in the $100,000 All Along Stake for owners Larry Johnson and R. D. M. Racing Stable. At Kentucky Downs, Arnaud Delacour trained Madita (GER) finished second in the $300,000 One Dreamer Stake for Team Valor International & Everything’s Cricket Racing and Graham Motion trained Pivotal Mission finished second in the $500,000 More Than Ready Juvenile Stake for owner Albert Frassetto. At Monmouth, Graham Motion trained Invincible Gal (GB) finished second in the $112,000 Sorority Stake for Michael Ryan, Jeff Drown & Team Hanley. At Parx, Mike Stidham trained Puca Penny who has been stabled at Monmouth, finished second in the $100,500 Mrs. Penny Stake for Highlander Training Center.
On Thursday at Kentucky Downs, Mike Stidham trained Micheline (pictured above) drove past the leader in the final stages to win the $500,000 Dueling Grounds Oaks for owner/breeder Godolphin; it was her third career stakes win and certainly one of the most exciting. Arnaud Delacour trained Luck Money finished willingly to finish third in the race for owner Catherine Wills. There were four stakes runners entered at Kentucky Downs yesterday but unfortunately they had to cancel because of the weather; the races are being run tomorrow so hopefully Mother Nature cooperates. Congratulations to all!
Tomorrow marks the middle of September, Saratoga is over, the yearling sales in Kentucky are in full swing and the nights are starting to get cooler. As a result, the FHTC horses are much happier which makes riding them every morning more challenging as there is lots of bucking and playing going on.
