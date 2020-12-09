From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
Friday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Royal Collection” at Tampa Bay Downs
Saturday: Corby Caiazzo trained “Gun Law” at Laurel
Sunday: Richard Lugovich trained “Hold the Salsa” in the New York Stallion Series Stakes at Aqueduct
Fair Hill had 39 starters last week. There were 3 wins, 4 places, 3 shows and earnings of $235,499; 26% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In very limited FHTC stakes action last week, Richard Lugovich owned, trained and bred Hold the Salsa (both pictured above) struck the front in deep stretch and dug in to win the $250,000 New York Stallion Series Stake on Sunday at Aqueduct (Article). He has now won three of six lifetime starts, two of which were stakes, and looks to have a bright future as a three year old next year. Congratulations to all!
Things have noticeably slowed down around here as most of the horses leaving for the winter have already gone leaving us at about half capacity. Several barns are in the process of cleaning up and winterizing things so they will be ready for the horses when they come back in the spring. The rest of us are hunkering down for winter and hoping Mother Nature doesn’t get carried away.
