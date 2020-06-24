From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 6/15 thru Sunday 6/21 were as follows:
Wednesday: Michael Matz trained “La Babia” at Delaware Park
Thursday: Graham Motion trained “Ratajkowski” in the Critical Eye Stakes (Article) at Belmont
Friday: Michael Matz trained “Lasting Union” at Laurel, Mike Trombetta trained “Cohiba Ghost” at Woodbine
Saturday: Mike Stidham trained “Proud Addy” at Delaware Park
Sunday: Graham Motion trained “Bredenbury (IRE)” in the Lady Shipman Stakes (Article) at Belmont
Fair Hill had 51 starters last week. There were 6 wins, 6 places, 4 shows and earnings of $444,957; 31% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Last week’s FHTC stakes action started on Thursday at Belmont Park when Graham Motion trained Ratajkowski (pictured above) won the $125,000 Critical Eye Stake for owner Gary Broad; a great way to start her 2020 campaign. Team Motion’s stakes action was spread out on Saturday from England to Kentucky and started with Sharing’s exciting performance in the Group 1 Coronation Stake at Royal Ascot. She finished a rallying second for owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable; I imagine Sharing could hear the group cheering her on through the stretch even though they weren’t there! Later in the day, Kanthaka finished a game second beaten only a neck in the Grade 1 $250,000 Jaiper Stake at Belmont Park in his first start in over a year for West Point Thoroughbreds and English Bee finished a rallying second in the Grade 2 Wise Dan Stake at Churchill Downs for Calumet Farm. Also at Churchill, Mike Stidham trained Pixelate finished third in the $100,000 Audubon Stake for owner/breeder Godolphin. To cap off the week yesterday, Graham Motion trained Bredenbury (IRE) inched away to win the $80,000 Lady Shipman Stake at Belmont Park for owner Andrew Stone. Congratulations to all!
As local racing continues to ramp up and we all keep navigating through these unprecedented times, it’s hard to believe we are nearly halfway through the year. Hopefully, we can adapt to whatever comes our way through the second half of the year and continue to stay healthy and safe!
