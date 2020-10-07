From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 9/28 thru Sunday 10/4 were as follows:
Monday: Mike Stidham trained “Militiaman” at Delaware Park
Tuesday: Liz Merryman trained “Goodnight Moon” and Mike Stidham trained “Blackline” both at Presque Isle
Wednesday: Chuck Lawrence trained “Masterful Touch”, “Emerald Fever” both at Penn National and “Thunder Day” at Delaware Park, Arnaud Delacour trained “Tellmeonasunday” at Penn National
Thursday: Mike Trombetta trained “A Great Time” in The Very One Stakes (Video) and Arnaud Delacour trained “Plamen” both at Pimlico, Mike Stidham trained “Made My Day (IRE)” at Belmont
Friday: Richard Lugovich trained “Hold the Salsa” in the Bertram F. Bongard Stakes (Video) at Belmont, Arnaud Delacour trained “Luck Money” and Graham Motion trained “Blame Debbie” both at Keeneland, Mark Shuman trained “Broad Storm” at Pimlico
Saturday: Graham Motion trained “Red Storm Risen” at Woodbine and “Oyster Box” at Belmont
Sunday: Mike Trombetta trained “Wet Your Whistle” in the Grade III Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational Stakes (Article) at Belmont, Michael Matz trained “Blameless” at Monmouth Park
Fair Hill had 77 starters last week. There were 18 wins, 13 places, 7 shows and earnings of $928,894; 49% of the starters finished first, second or third.
It was a busy week in FHTC stakes action headed by Mike Trombetta trained Wet Your Whistle (pictured above) who kicked clear to win the Grade 3 $150,000 Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational Stake yesterday at Belmont Park for owner David Palmer. At Pimlico on Saturday, Team Trombetta and owner/breeder Larry Johnson won the $100,000 Skipat Stake with Laurel based Never Enough Time and the $100,000 Very One Stake with A Great Time; Arnaud Delacour trained Ode to Joy finished third in the race for owners Edward Seltzer and Beverly Anderson. On Friday, owner, breeder, trainer Richard Lugovich won the $100,000 Bertram F. Bongard Stake at Belmont Park with Hold the Salsa who edged clear to win his first stakes race.
Most of the additional stakes action was on Saturday at Pimlico as follows. Graham Motion trained Varenka finished second in the Grade 3 $150,000 Gallorette Stake for Augustin Stables; Mike Trombetta trained No Mo Lady finished third in the race for Larry Johnson and R. D. M. Racing Stable. Team Motion had three more seconds on the card, the first with Invincible Gal in the $150,000 Selima Stake for owners Michael Ryan, Jeff Drown and Team Hanley, the second with Madakat Stables Wootton Asset (FR) in the $150,000 Laurel Futurity, and the third with Alex Campbell’s Bye Bye Melvin in the $100,000 James W. Murphey Stake. In the $100,000 Hilltop Stake, Shug McGaughey trained Vigilantes Way finished second for owner/breeder Phipps Stable; Caravel finished third in the race for owner, breeder, trainer Liz Merryman. Yesterday at Monmouth, Tres Abbott trained No One to Blame finished third in the $155,000 Nownownow Stake for owners Tres Abbott, Day at the Races, LLC and Jim Ballinger. On Saturday at Belmont Park, Shug McGaughey trained Code of Honor (based at Belmont) finished second in the Grade 2 $150,000 Kelso Handicap. Congratulations to all!
FYI, two of the horses mentioned above, Goodnight Moon and Caravel both trained by Liz Merryman, are selling at Wanamaker’s online sale this coming Thursday; you can go here to find out more about it. This is a relatively new sales platform that is proving to be very popular with both buyers and sellers. I would think it particularly nice for the horses entered since they can stay “home” until sold.
We’re into October, the Keeneland fall meet has started, local racing will be winding down soon and the Breeders Cup Races in early November at Churchill Downs will be here before we know it. Have a great week.
