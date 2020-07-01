From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 6/22 thru Sunday 6/28 were as follows:
Monday: Mark Shuman trained “Broad Storm” and Chuck Lawrence trained “McLean House” at Delaware Park
Wednesday: Liz Merryman trained “Caravel” at Penn National, Arnaud Delacour trained “Jeopardy James” at Delaware Park
Friday: Tom Proctor trained “Three Quarter Time” and Graham Motion trained “Fused” both at Laurel, Mike Stidham trained “Barleewon” at Belmont
Saturday: Graham Motion trained “Mean Mary” in the Grade II New York Stakes (Article) at Belmont, Mike Trombetta trained “Sweet Souper Sweet” at Woodbine
Fair Hill had 55 starters last week. There were 9 wins, 9 places, 9 shows and earnings of $471,786; 49% of the starters finished first, second or third.
FHTC stakes action last week was limited to Saturday and Graham Motion trained Mean Mary certainly stole the show with an impressive win in the Grade II $250,000 New York Stake at Belmont Park for owner/breeder Alex Campbell. Mean Mary extended her win streak to four, the last three in stakes; in seven career starts she has five wins and one second. In addition, Motion and his “Team Herringswell” finished third in the Grade II $150,000 True North at Belmont for owner Chiefswood Stables and at Woodbine Malakeh finished third in the Grade II $175,000 Nassau Stake for owners Heider Family Stables, Madaket Stables & Michael Kisber. At Churchill Downs, Crystal Cliffs (FR) finished second in the Grade III $100,000 Regret Stake for owners Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables and Wonder Stables. Congratulations to all.
The Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation recently hosted a series of five weekly online seminars on equine health and safety topics in lieu of their annual Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit which was cancelled due to the pandemic. The webinars dealt with very interesting topics were well received; you can go here for a summary and/or to replay any that you are interested in.
Summer officially starts next weekend with the Fourth of July holiday though it certainly feels like summer is here as hot as its been! The Fasig Tipton two-year old’s in training sale is going on today and tomorrow at Timonium with strict safety protocols in place; thankfully, another facet of the horse industry is getting back in action. Onward and upward.
