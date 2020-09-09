From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 8/31 thru Sunday 9/6 were as follows:
Tuesday: Bernard Dunham trained “Brushing” at Mountaineer, Arnaud Delacour trained “Royal Collection” at Presque Isle
Thursday: Mark Shuman trained “Trifor Gold” at Delaware Park and “Geyser” at Presque Isle, Tres Abbott trained “No One to Blame” at Delaware Park
Friday: Graham Motion trained “Sharing” in the Grade II Edgewood Stakes (Article) at Churchill Downs, Chuck Lawrence trained “Masterful Touch” at Penn National
Saturday: Mike Stidham trained “Mystic Guide” in the Grade II Jim Dandy Stakes (Article) at Saratoga and “Princess Grace” at Monmouth Park, Arnaud Delacour trained “Glad Rock (GER)”, Niall Saville trained “Lagom” and Chuck Lawrence trained “Honor Run” all at Delaware Park, Michael Matz trained “Miss Marley” at Laurel
Sunday: Mike Stidham trained “Pixelate” in the Grade II Del Mar Derby (Article) at Del Mar
Fair Hill had 63 starters last week. There were 14 wins, 11 places, 6 shows and earnings of $768,341; 49% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In FHTC stakes action, trainer Mike Stidham and owner/breeder Godolphin teamed up with a pair of nice three year olds, both having finished in the top three in all their starts, for two Grade II stakes wins, one on the east coast and one on the west. Yesterday at Del Mar, Pixelate (pictured above) surged late to win the $200,000 Del Mar Derby at Del Mar and on Saturday Mystic Guide closed strongly to win the $150,000 Jim Dandy Stake at Saratoga; both look to have promising futures. At Monmouth, Stidham and Godolphin teamed up with Monmouth based Tapwood to finish third in the $100,000 Sapling Stake; earlier in the week at Churchill Downs, Mike Stidham trained Tomlin (based at Monmouth) finished second in the $150,000 Unbridled Sidney Stake for Fairview LLC.
On Friday at Churchill Downs, Graham Motion trained Sharing rallied through the stretch to win the Grade II $300,000 Edgewood Stake for owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stables in her first start since finishing second at Royal Ascot in June. At Laurel on Saturday, Mike Trombetta trained Never Enough Time (who is based at Laurel), won the $100,000 Alma North Stake for owner/breeder Larry Johnson; Arnaud Delacour trained Chalon finished second in the race for FHTC barn owner Lael Stables. On Saturday, Shug McGaughey trained Civil Union, based at Saratoga, kicked clear late to win the Grade II $200,000 Glens Falls Stake for owner/breeder Allen Stable. Congratulations to all!
We have finally had a few beautiful days in a row with cooler mornings which the horses love and no rain. Hopefully the trend continues at least for another day or two — after all, fall is around the corner.
