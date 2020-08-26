From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 8/17 thru Sunday 8/23 were as follows:
Monday: Mike Trombetta trained “Wet Your Whistle” in the Karl Boyes Stakes at Presque Isle, Mike Stidham trained “Militiaman” at Delaware Park.
Thursday: Carl Doran trained “Breviary” at Laurel, Kelly Rubley trained “Bobby’s Goldengirl” at Delaware Park.
Friday: Eddie Graham trained “Palm Reader” at Laurel.
Saturday: Mike Stidham trained “Singapore Flash” at Delaware Park.
Sunday: Graham Motion trained “Alda” in the Catch a Glimpse Stakes (Article) at Woodbine.
Fair Hill had 57 starters last week. There were 7 wins, 13 places, 9 shows and earnings of $517,462; 51% of the starters finished first, second or third.
FHTC stakes action started on Monday at Presque Isle Downs where Mike Trombetta trained Wet Your Whistle rallied from last to win the $75,000 Karl Boyes Stake for owner Bloomfield Farm in his first start of the year. On Friday at Saratoga, Mike Trombetta trained Sky’s Not Falling finished third in the $85,000 Skidmore Stake for owners Larry Johnson and RDM Racing Stable. On Sunday, Graham Motion trained Alda (pictured above) rallied gamely through the stretch to win the $100,000 Catch A Glimpse Stake at Woodbine for owner/breeders Wertheimer and Frere. Alda has now won two in a row, her first stakes race and looks like a two year old with a promising future. Also yesterday, Graham Motion trained Mean Mary, owned and bred by Alex Campbell, Jr., finished a close second in the Grade I $500,000 Diana Stake at Saratoga after a thrilling stretch duel with the winner, Rushing Fall. Congratulations to all.
We haven’t even gotten to September yet and Labor Day is still two weeks away however Halloween candy and costumes are now available — unbelievable! Hope you all have a great week and make sure to enjoy what’s left of summer as it’s going by way too fast.
