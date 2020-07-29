From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 7/20 thru Sunday 7/26 were as follows:
Wednesday: Michael Matz trained “Lasting Union” at Delaware Park
Friday: Kelly Rubley trained “M J’s Lady” at Laurel, Mike Stidham trained “Peaceful” at Saratoga
Saturday: Tim Woolley trained “Quiet Imagination” at Delaware Park, Niall Saville trained “Splasherstown” and Kelly Rubley trained “Gunnison” both at Laurel, Bernard Dunham trained “Prime Lime” at Charlestown
Sunday: Mike Stidham trained “Marshall Law (IRE)” at Monmouth Park
Fair Hill had 47 starters last week. There were 8 wins, 6 places, 5 shows and earnings of $310,589; 40% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Last week there were only three FHTC stakes starters and though none managed to win, two finished second and one third so a good showing by all. On Thursday, Kelly Rubley trained Dixie Cannon finished second in the $100,000 New York Stallion Series Stake at Saratoga for Karmac Stable. At Monmouth on Sunday, Graham Motion trainees finished second and third in the $102,000 Jersey Derby; Alex Campbell’s Bye Bye Melvin dug in gamely to earn the place award and Isabelle de Tomaso’s Irish Mias rallied through the stretch to get up for third. Congratulations to all!
We finally got some much-needed rain at the end of last week however we have gone right back into another heat wave with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s around here this afternoon. Unlike last Monday, there is some air moving and its not nearly as humid. Unfortunately, opening day today at Colonial Downs had to be cancelled due to the extreme heat further south but local racing is taking place. August arrives this Saturday and hopefully the temperatures will start to moderate a bit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.