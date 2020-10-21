From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 10/12 thru Sunday 10/18 were as follows:
Monday: Chuck Lawrence trained “Honor Run” at Delaware Park
Wednesday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Eres Tu” at Keeneland
Thursday: Mike Trombetta trained “”Aug Lutes” at Presque Isle, Arnaud Delacour trained “Be Sneaky” at Laurel
Friday: Shug McGaughey trained “Pilot Episode” and Kelly Rubley trained “Lasting Image” both at Laurel
Saturday: Tom Proctor trained “Highestdistinction” at Delaware Park, Bernard Dunham trained “Call Me Jelly Roll” at Charles Town, Graham Motion trained “Thinking” at Keeneland
Sunday: Graham Motion trained “Blame Debbie” in the Grade III Rood and Riddle Dowager Stakes (Article) at Keeneland
Fair Hill had 60 starters last week. There were 10 wins, 12 places, 11 shows and earnings of $578,784; 55% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Though there was only one winner in FHTC stakes action last week, over 58% of the 12 starters finished in the top three. On Sunday, Graham Motion trained Blame Debbie (pictured above) won the Grade 3 $125,000 Rood and Riddle Dowager Stake at Keeneland for owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, M. Cloonan & T. Thorton; it was her second win at the Keeneland meet and first stakes win. At Woodbine, Team Motion had a pair of thirds; in the Grade 1 $600,000 E. P. Taylor Stake, Secret Message finished third for Madakat Stables, Heider Family Stables, et al. and in the Grade 2 $300,000 Nearctic Stake, Kanthaka finished third for West Point Thoroughbreds.
At Keeneland on Thursday, Michael Matz trained Postulation finished second in the Grade 3 $150,000 Sycamore Stake for FHTC barn owner Runnymore Racing; Graham Motion trained Ziyad (GB) finished third in the race for Wertheimer and Frere. On Friday, Mike Stidham trained Princess Grace finished second in the Grade 3 $150,000 Pin Oak Valley View Stake for owners Susan and John Moore.
On Monday, Mike Trombetta trained Sky’s Not Falling finished third in the $75,000 Fitz Dixon, Jr. Memorial Juvenile Stake at Presque Isle Downs for owners Larry Johnson and R. D. M. Racing Stable. On Wednesday, Mike Trombetta trained Premier Star, who is based at Laurel, won the $102,000 Jersey Shore Stake at Monmouth for Sonata Stable. Congratulations to all!
After a rainy day on Friday, the weather took a turn for the better and we had a beautiful weekend in spite of the cold morning yesterday; the fall colors are amazing this year.
