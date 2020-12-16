From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 12/7 thru Sunday 12/13 were as follows:
Wednesday: Mike Stidham trained “Advocating” at Turfway Park
Saturday: Ali Rawles trained “Unbeknownst to Me” and Mike Stidham trained “Manor House” both at Laurel
Fair Hill had 35 starters last week. There were 3 wins, 3 places, 4 shows and earnings of $125,273; 29% of the starters finished first, second or third.
There were no FHTC based stakes runners last week however there was a bit of action at Gulfstream Park on Saturday from the Florida group. Graham Motion trained Tuned (GB) finished second in the $75,000 My Charmer Stake for owner/breeder Al Shaqab Racing and Shug McGaughey trained Breaking the Rules finished third in the $200,000 Grade II Ft. Lauderdale Stake for FHTC barn owner/breeder Phipps Stable. Congratulations to all!
All but a few of the horses going south for the winter are already there; the others leave in the next day or two. Weather is the main topic of conversation at the moment as forecasters are predicting our first winter storm. At this point they are saying to expect lots of snow and frigid temperatures; in other words, winter is moving in! After an unbelievably warm weekend, apparently fall’s last gasp, rain and colder air greeted us this morning. We’ll see what unfolds on Wednesday and hope for the best.
