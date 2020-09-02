From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 8/24 thru Sunday 8/30 were as follows:
Monday: Liz Merryman trained “Caravel” in the Lake Erie Stakes at Presque Isle
Wednesday: Mike Stidham trained “Tate” at Delaware Park
Thursday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Arrest Me Red” and Mike Trombetta trained “Universal Payday” both at Laurel, Chuck Lawrence trained “Real Factor” and Mike Stidham trained “Zoysia” both at Presque Isle
Friday: Tom Proctor trained “Hurricane Party”, Michael Matz trained “Line Dancing” and Niall Saville trained “R V Treasure” all at Laurel
Saturday: Mike Trombetta trained “Win Win Win” in the Grade I Forego Stakes , Graham Motion trained “Bye Bye Melvin” in the Grade III Saranac Stakes, both at Saratoga, Carl Doran trained “Gottaway” at Delaware Park
Fair Hill had 60 starters last week. There were 12 wins, 7 places, 11 shows and earnings of $637,795; 50% of the starters finished first, second or third.
It was an exciting week for FHTC stakes action starting on Monday at Presque Isle Downs where Caravel, trained, owned and bred by Liz Merryman, drew off to win the $75,000 Lady Erie Stake in her first stakes attempt to remain undefeated in her three career starts. On Saturday at Saratoga, Mike Trombetta trained Win Win Win (picture above) rallied from last in an thrilling stretch run to win the Grade I $300,000 Forego Stake for owner/breeder Live Oak Plantation; you can read the article to see the amazing rainbow when he returned to the winners circle after running the race in the pouring rain.
Earlier on the card, Graham Motion trained Bye Bye Melvin got up at the wire to win the Grade III $100,000 Saranac Stake (Article) for owner/breeder Alex Campbell, Jr; it was his first stakes win in what looks to be a promising career. Also, Mike Stidham trained Peaceful finished second in the $85,000 Smart N Fancy Stake for owner Twin Creeks Racing Stable and Mike Trombetta trained Premier Star (who is based at Laurel) finished third in the Grade II $150,000 Amsterdam Stake for Sonata Stable. At Monmouth Park over the weekend, Arnaud Delacour trained Gotham Gala finished second in the $150,000 Eatontown Stake Saturday for owner Mark Grier and Graham Motion trained Regally Irish finished third in the $102,000 New Jersey Breeders Handicap yesterday for owner/breeder Isabelle de Tomaso. Congratulations to all!
In other FHTC news, trainer Carl Doran won his 100th race on August 20th at Laurel with Soggy Dollar Racing’s Breviary who was winning for the third time in a row that day, all at Laurel. He was certainly a major contributor to Carl’s milestone win — congratulations to Carl and his team!
August is nearly over, September is about to start and it’s raining again — no surprise there! Hope everyone has a great week leading up to the first Saturday in September, Kentucky Derby Day.
