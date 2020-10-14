From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 10/5 thru Sunday 10/11 were as follows:
Monday: Mike Trombetta trained “Sweet Souper Sweet” in the Presque Isle Debutante Stakes & “Broker’s Reward” and Tom Proctor trained “By the Book” all at Presque Isle
Wednesday: Liz Merryman trained “Flyingontheground” at Delaware Park, Michael Matz trained “Artistic Endeavor” at Parx Racing
Thursday: Carl Doran trained “Daddy’s Cozy” at Laurel, Graham Motion trained “Fast Draw Kid” at Presque Isle, Mike Stidham trained “Killer Dress” at Delaware Park
Friday: Mike Stidham trained “Tasting the Stars” in the Brookmeade Stakes (Video) and “Embolden” in the Punch Line Stakes (Video) both at Laurel
Saturday: Michael Matz trained “Good Life Cider” at Laurel, Mike Trombetta trained “Beam of Light” at Monmouth Park
Sunday: Tom Proctor trained “Food and Wine” at Laurel
Fair Hill had 92 starters last week. There were 13 wins, 16 places, 11 shows and earnings of $781,362; 43% of the starters finished first, second or third.
FHTC stakes action started with a bang on Monday when Mike Trombetta trained Sweet Souper Sweet drew off late to win her first stake in the $75,000 Debutante Stake at Presque Isle Downs for owner/breeder Live Oak Plantation. Action resumed on Friday at Laurel where Mike Stidham won two of the stakes on the card starting with Newtown Anner Stud Farm’s Tasting the Stars in the $82,500 Brookmeade Stake; it was her second stakes win. Next, Dare to Dream Stable’s Embolden won the $122,500 Punch Line Stake for his second stakes win; Mike Trombetta trained Lynchburg (based at Laurel) finished second in the race for Commonwealth New Era Racing. Mike Trombetta trained Virginia Beach (also based at Laurel) won her first stake in the $82,500 M. Tyson Gilpin Stake for Country Life Farm. Arnaud Delacour trained Kendama finished third in the $87,500 Bert Allen Stake for owner/breeder Audley Farm Stable.
Saturday was a big day particularly for Team Stidham who finished second in two Grade I stakes only beaten 3/4 of a length in both! At Keeneland, Mike Stidham trained Micheline was a rallying second in the $500,000 Queen Elizabeth Challenge Cup Stake for owner/breeder Godolphin; Arnaud Delacour trained Magic Attitude (GB) finished third in the race for FHTC barn owner Lael Stables. At Belmont Park, Mike Stidham trained Mystic Guide finished a game second in the $250,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup for owner/breeder Godolphin. In the previous race, Shug McGaughey trained Civil Union, who is based at Belmont, won the Grade I $250,000 Flower Bowl Stake for owner/breeder Allen Stable. Congratulations to all!
Katie Ritz from the Thoroughbred Daily News came to FHTC on a beautiful day at the end of August and spent some time with the Delacours both in and out of the saddle. She got some wonderful footage around the barn as well as from astride the stable pony while riding through the fields with the race horses. You can watch “Arnaud and Leigh Delacour at Fair Hill Training Center” on #Vimeo https://vimeo.com/465638861?ref=tw-v-share.
FYI, the Fair Hill Organizing Committee (FHOC), an affiliate of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, is hosting the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill 2020 Virtual Event October 15-18 in place of the postponed inaugural event. The virtual event, a part of Maryland Horse Month, will feature four days of exclusive content and footage from the new Fair Hill Special Event Zone (across the road from FHTC) providing a glimpse of what is to come next year when the inaugural Maryland 5 Star takes place. Be sure to tune in to @Maryland5Star on Facebook and YouTube at 12:00 PM ET each day to join the fun!
The remnants of Hurricane Delta arrived recently has been a rainy, windy, raw one with about 1.5” of rain so far. I imagine if we get some nice, sunny days for the rest of the week, the grass will get its second wind and mowing will continue for a while longer.
