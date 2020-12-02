From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 11/23 thru Sunday 11/29 were as follows:
Thursday: Carla Morgan trained “Little Lion” at Laurel
Friday: Tres Abbott trained “Super Dancer”, Kelly Rubley trained “Sing Along Suzy” and Mike Trombetta trained “Kiss the Girls” all at Laurel
Saturday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Eres Tu” in the Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes at Laurel, Graham Motion trained “A K’s Song” at Tampa Bay Downs
Fair Hill had 44 starters last week. There were 6 wins, 6 places, 8 shows and earnings of $347,934; 45% of the starters finished first, second or third.
FHTC stakes action last week started on Friday at Del Mar where Graham Motion trained Laccario (GER) rallied to finish second in the $200,000 Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup beaten only 1/2 length for owner Manfred Ostermann. Shug McGaughey trained Mrs. Danvers won the $100,000 Grade III Comely Stake at Aqueduct for owner/breeder Allen Stable and Code of Honor finished second in the $500,000 Grade I Clark Stake at Churchill Downs for owner/breeder W. S. Farish; both are based at Belmont.
On Saturday, Arnaud Delacour trained Eres Tu (pictured above) won the $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes for owners/breeders Edward Seltzer and Beverly Anderson; it was her first stakes win and second win in a row (Video). Mike Trombetta trained Lucky Stride finished second in the race for Sonata Stable and Shug McGaughey trained On the Town finished third for Courtland Farms. Mike Trombetta trained Never Enough Time who is based at Laurel finished second in the $100,000 Primonetta Stakes for owner/breeder Larry Johnson. At Aqueduct, Graham Motion trained True Valour finished third in the $100,000 Turf Sprint Championship Stake for owner Larry Johnson. On Sunday at Aqueduct, Mike Trombetta trained A Great Time finished second in the $100,000 Autumn Days Stake for owner/breeder Larry Johnson and Graham Motion trained Invincible Gal (GB) finished second in the $100,000 Tepin Stake for Michael Ryan, Jeff Drown & Team Hanley. Congratulations to all.
November started with a rainy day and is ending with the same only much more dramatic. So far we have had over 2-5/8” of rain which at times has come down in sheets blowing sideways, thunder & lightning at times and it doesn’t look like it’s over. At least it’s warm (mid 60’s) so we’re not being bombarded with snow or ice but rushing water certainly presents its own set of challenges.
