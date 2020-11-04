From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 10/26 thru Sunday 11/1 were as follows:
Saturday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Luck Money” in the Zagora Stakes at Belmont (Article), Jose Samaniego trained “Successful Cure,” Tom Proctor trained “Lost in Limbo” and “Ski Bunny” all at Laurel, Mike Trombetta trained “Spun Glass” and “Our Little Jewel” both at Woodbine
Sunday: Mike Stidham trained “Barleewon” at Belmont
Fair Hill had 42 starters last week. There were 7 wins, 8 places, 6 shows and earnings of $291,091; 50% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In limited FHTC stakes action last week, Arnaud Delacour trained Luck Money (pictured above) won the $80,000 Zagora Stake at Belmont for owner/breeder Catherine Wills; this was her first stakes win and she has never finished worse than third in 10 career starts. Shug McGaughey trained Hungry Kitten, who is based at Belmont, finished second in the race for owner/breeder Emory Hamilton. Yesterday, Mike Trombetta trained Never Enough Time (there really isn’t!) who is based at Laurel finished third in the $80,000 Pumpkin Pie Stake at Belmont for owner/breeder Larry Johnson. Congratulations to all!
In other FHTC news, the four Breeder’s Cup horses stabled here (the Graham Motion trained trio of Mean Mary entered in the Filly & Mare Turf, Alda and Invincible Gal in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Mike Trombetta trained Wet Your Whistle in the Turf Sprint), left for Keeneland today. Safe travels to all and their connections and best of luck in your respective races!
Yesterday was the 86th running of the Pennsylvania Hunt Cup (PHC) and in spite of the many challenges the pandemic has thrown in everyone’s path, the show went on! Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate and it rained most of the day but most people were watching the livestream at home since only essential personnel were allowed to attend. Thanks to Ann and Michael Moran, former FHTC barn owners and co-chairs of the event for the last 15 years, as well as all of the loyal supporters, they not only held the races but were able to support their partner, the Chester County Food Bank Bank in the process; you can read about it and PHC history here.
November is here and with it the start of horses heading south for the winter. Today has been our coldest day since last winter largely due to the very high winds so even the people sticking it out here for the duration are having second thoughts. Fortunately, it’s supposed to warm up as the week goes on so the mowers can get their final cut in.
