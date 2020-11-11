From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 11/2 thru Sunday 11/8 were as follows:
Wednesday: Chuck Lawrence trained “Gotta Get Smart” at Penn National
Thursday: Kelly Rubley trained “Bobby’s Goldengirl” at Laurel
Friday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Arrest Me Red” in the Atlantic Beach Stakes (Video) at Aqueduct
Saturday: Mike Trombetta trained “American Giant” in the Cellars Shiraz Stakes (Video) at Gulfstream Park West and “Aug Lutes” at Woodbine.
Sunday: Mike Stidham trained “La Croix Valmer”, Mike Trombetta trained “Arzak” and Graham Motion trained “Succeedandsurpass” all at Woodbine
Fair Hill had 52 starters last week. There were 8 wins, 9 places, 6 shows and earnings of $560,269; 44% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Last week’s FHTC stakes action started on Friday with Arnaud Delacour trained Arrest Me Red (pictured above) drawing clear to win the $100,000 Atlantic Beach Stake at Aqueduct for FHTC barn owner and breeder Lael Stables; it was his second win in three career starts and first stakes win. At Keeneland, Graham Motion trained Bye Bye Melvin finished a game third in the $150,000 Bryan Station Stake for owner/breeder Alex Campbell, Jr. On Saturday, Mike Trombetta trained American Giant won the $60,000 Cellars Shiraz Stake at Gulfstream Park West for owner/breeder Live Oak Plantation; Arnaud Delacour trained Secret Time (GER) finished second in the race for owner Algranti Giacomo. At Keeneland, Mike Trombetta trained Wet Your Whistle finished a fast closing second after trailing the field early in the $1,000,000 Grade I Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint for owners David Palmer and Richard Palmer; what an exciting race that was to watch! At Aqueduct on Sunday, Shug McGaughey trained Ten for Ten finished second in the $100,000 Grade 3 Nashua Stake for Courtland Farms and on Friday, Cafe Society finished third in the $100,000 Tempted Stake for Allen Stable; both horses are based at Belmont. Congratulations to all!
Mother Nature certainly has given us a good run of springlike weather recently; it’s been so nice the daffodils have popped up an inch in conjunction with all the leaves falling off the trees! Unfortunately, it looks like things are going to change on Wednesday and we’re going to get a lot of rain followed by cooler weather. At this point I’m taking one day at a time and plan to make the most of each nice day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.