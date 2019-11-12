The year-end Breeders’ Cup World Championship always comes with international flavor and superstars, but this year’s edition at Santa Anita Park in California had one local success when Fair Hill-based trainer Graham Motion won the Juvenile Fillies Turf with Sharing.
This was fourth win in the championships for Motion, who also trained Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom, and marked a certain amount of history in Breeders’ Cup lore.
“It’s amazing. Her mother was really the most special filly I’ve trained. I mean I’ve had some really nice fillies but she was very special,” said Motion of Sharing’s mother Shared Account, who he also trained and won the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf with in 2010. “It’s so hard to win these races. Just to get here, it’s really surreal to be honest.”
Owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Sharing has added regional interest, being bred by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Farm.
This was just the fourth time in the 35 years of Breeders’ Cup racing that a mother and daughter won. Motion has also won the Breeders’ Cup Turf twice, with Better Talk Now in 2004 and Main Sequence in 2014.
Also of note at this year’s Breeder’s Cup was the performance of jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who brought home four victories and $12,000,000 in winning purses.
*****Take a look at scenes from the 2019 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, provided by Whig content partner Eclipse Sportswire*****
