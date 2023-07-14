DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook lead a list of accomplished players who are still available a week before several NFL teams open training camp. Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver, became a free agent when Arizona released him in May. He visited the Tennessee Titans and has talked to the New England Patriots. Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after six seasons. Cook has plenty of suitors, including his hometown Miami Dolphins. Other free agents include running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt, quarterback Carson Wentz and edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue.


  

