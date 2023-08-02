CECIL COUNTY — In less than a month, the fall sports season will kick back up in Cecil County. The ushering in of a new fall campaign will bring alongside it a pair of revamped turf fields at Elkton and Rising Sun High School.
The two fields should be ready to go by the time the football season kicks off on the first day of September, according to Cecil County Parks and Recreation Director Clyde Van Dyke. Rising Sun football’s home opener is currently slated for Sept. 1 with a county matchup against Elkton. The Golden Elks’ home opener is currently scheduled for a week later on Sept. 8 when Elkton hosts Harford Tech.
“Both schools, baring any unforeseen issues should be playing their home games as scheduled,” Van Dyke said.
The construction will not affect the placement of either school’s outdoor track. Van Dyke noted certain field event pits are getting redone, including Elkton’s high jump pad, triple jump pit, long jump pit and Rising Sun’s high jump pad.
“Whatever track events that were located inside the track area at both schools are getting redone,” Van Dyke said.
The county government allocated $1.1 million in state grant funding for the project at Elkton High School in March 2022. The county government later put aside another $1.2 million in state grant money for Rising Sun High School last summer. The fields will be the final two public high schools in Cecil County to have a synthetic turf playing surface. Perryville High School was the first school to cut a ribbon for its new field in the fall of 2017, followed by Bohemia Manor High School in 2018 and North East High School in 2019.
Rising Sun High School previously used a combination of its stadium and the fields at nearby Calvert Regional Park to host a variety of games. Rising Sun Athletic Director Clem Vaughan told The Whig last summer after the funding for the project was approved that the addition of turf is an all around benefit for the athletic programs at Rising Sun High School.
“I’ve often said kids in general and athletes all across, they play better when they feel better and look better,” Vaughan said last summer. “Having that field out there makes them more proud of their building, it’s going to help all around, soccer, football, you name it, it’s going to be nice.”
Elkton High School Athletic Director Matt Feeney said he is looking forward to a wide range of Elkton athletes having the ability to experience the new turf surface. Along with the football field, Elkton used the grass fields behind Elkton Middle School for sporting events, including lacrosse, field hockey and soccer.
“The goal is to get as many games on that turf as possible,” Feeney said. “All teams will have an opportunity to practice on it, play on it, we are going to do everything we can to make it as equitable as possible.”
