It’s the long and winding road to a championship for Perryville Friday that has the third-seeded Panthers and their fans pining to get their turkey and pecan pie to go as they hit the road to No. 2 Mountain Ridge for the MPSSAA Class 1A semi-finals.
“They are a very tough team, they run a spread offense,” Sandora said. “It is something we saw against Bohemia Manor and Patterson Mill.”
Mountain Ridge, the Allegheny Conference champions, defeated Forest Park, 55-20.
The Miners are in the midst of a 10-1 season, the first 10-win campaign in school history. Their spread offense can go to the air at will but last week, Mountain Ridge pounded the run game at Forest Park to the tune of 304 yards and a whopping seven rushing scores.
Sandora and the Panthers will be looking to make it to the a state finals berth the eluded them in 2019 when they lost in the semi-final round.
If the Panthers (7-4) are to advance, it could be on the arm of quarterback Zach Clarke and his favorite target as of late, wide receiver Daniel Tserkis.
Tserkis has come alive with his routes in the playoffs and his leadership has been a key to Perryville outscoring playoff opponents 38-17.
The long bus ride to Mountain Ridge will be something unique for a group of Panthers whom are yet to play a game away from northeast Maryland. Sandra is making sure his players stay focused on their task.
“You can never take anything for granted and just have to take it one game at a time,” Sandora said. “We just have to give our best effort and see what happens.”
