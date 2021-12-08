The MPSSAA girls basketball season is in full swing across Cecil County and Bohemia Manor and its defense flexed some muscle Monday on the way to a 34-20 victory over Tri-State Academy.
The Lady Eagles (1-0) set the tone early with incredible defensive intensity and held the Lady Crusaders scoreless in the first quarter — 10-0.
“You gotta be good at something,” Bohemia Manor Lady Eagles coach Sean Lenz quipped. “We really work hard on defense and the girls take pride in their defense. It set the tone early. But anyone at this game could tell we are not in game shape by any stretch and means.”
Tri-State (1-1) made some halftime adjustments and had a much better showing the second half.
“We had a couple of starters out tonight (COVID protocol),” TSA Coach Dale Smith said. “We are limited in our guard action and Bohemia Manor is very talented.”
Elta Harris led the Lady Crusaders with 6 points while Tessa Davis chipped in 4 points.
Addie Sample and Kara Pardue led the Lady Eagles with 7 points each.
In other local action Monday, Tome School defeated North East 39-34.
Taylor Bare scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for North East. Kayu Hammer scored 9 points with 8 rebounds while Catie Roberts chipped in 8 points, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Lady Indians.
Other teams in Cecil County begin the regular season this week.
At Elkton, head coach Gabe Sherrod is transforming the style in which the Lady Elks play to a more up-tempo offense. He believes his team has the depth to do it and be successful.
“We will be successful if we execute our new style which is to get out and run,” Sherrod said. “I believe we have the best trio of guards in the region.”
Guard play featuring Akirah Wats, Payton Hardy, Mikayla Jefferson and LeeAnn Pugh will be the centerpiece of what Elkton will want to do.
Inside, the team has some scoring power with Halle O’Neal, Hannah Workman and Malanna Redden.
