PORT DEPOSIT — Maddie Schepers, a now graduate of Saint Mark’s High School in Delaware, ended her high school soccer career in style.
The Port Deposit native won a state title with the Spartans, received Player of the Year honors from the Delaware High School Girls Soccer Coaches Association and in mid-July earned the Gatorade Delaware Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.
Schepers’ recent Gatorade Player of the Year accolade highlights her performance on the field, studies in the classroom and her work in the community. The award recognizes an athlete’s athletic performance, academic achievement and personal character on and off the field.
When not scoring 36 goals and tallying 19 assists on the pitch, Schepers volunteered her time with multiple organizations in the surrounding Maryland and Delaware area.
Schepers began her volunteer work in the community with a soup kitchen in Cecil County during her sophomore year, serving food and talking with patrons. Her service with Habitat for Humanity began two years ago and helped build homes in Elkton and Perryville. Last summer, Schepers started working at Delaware youth soccer camps where she helped young children improve their soccer skills.
She said she always wanted to give back to the local community.
“It’s cool to give back,” Schepers said. “I know in Cecil County there are less fortunate people and I always wanted to give back to them and help them.”
Along with her volunteering, Schepers found ways to balance her academic life and performance as a highly-skilled midfielder. Schepers finished high school with a weighted 4.13 GPA. She believed the spring soccer season allowed her to develop a routine and focus on managing her time effectively. Schepers made her school work as much a priority as her practice and game schedule.
“If I get home from school, I know I have practice later so I’m like ‘I need to get work done’ and then I’ll come home and get work done,” Schepers said. “It’s easier for the soccer season to help me with time management.”
Schepers will begin her collegiate career at the University of Delaware next fall and is currently on a scholarship to play for the Blue Hens women’s soccer team. She is currently set to enter Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics, a top 100 business school in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report.
She looks to major in business and minor in either environmental science or psychology and hopes to combine her major and minor to make a difference. Schepers believes studying both business and environmental science could help her make an impact on saving the earth.
“I feel like people are more likely to listen to a CEO of a business with environmental science than a scientist, there are scientists that do help and are influential,” Schepers said. “I think that getting high up in a business will help too.”
Saint Marks Athletic Director Denise Blum described Schepers in two words. A superstar.
“Maddie has proven herself on the field, off the field,” Blum said. “She’s an amazing representative for Saint Marks and we couldn’t be happy to have her as a graduate.”
On the field, Schepers success is next to unmatched. She finished her high school career with 107 goals and earned three First Team All-State selections. Schepers scored Saint Mark’s go-ahead goal in the Delaware Division 2 State championship game to lift her team over Caravel Academy last season. Schepers and her team’s win came just over a year after falling to Caravel in the 2021 state final.
“We were more determined the next year and we knew what we wanted,” Schepers said. “We were training for it since day one.”
Schepers is the third Saint Mark’s athlete to earn the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year award in their respective sport. Tiffany Herrera did so during the 2020 cross country season. Volleyball alumna Savannah Seemans won the award in 2019.
As Schepers is set to begin her next chapter, she will always remember the moment winning a state title became a reality.
“After we won I ran over with the trophy, to be able to run over with the fans holding up the trophy it was just a different type of feeling,” Schepers said. “It was the highlight of my career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.