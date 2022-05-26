A calling card of the Rising Sun softball team in these 2022 MPSSAA Class 2A has been the team's ability to be right on time.
When they have needed a key strikeout from a pitcher or the offense needed a spark they have just seemed to find it at the right time.
That trend continued Wednesday as the team exploded with three home runs to compliment a shutout pitching performance from Cadence Williams leading to a 8-0 win over Century High School.
The victory earns the school its first trip to the softball state finals for the Lady Tigers program in 30 years according to head coach Paul Taylor.
The team is now set to play Calvert High School on Friday at 8 p.m. at the University of Maryland softball field in College Park.
Williams, as she would do several times in this semifinal duel, got out of two runners on the bases after a couple walks in the first inning. She had a knack for getting out of it with a timely strikeout and did so on three different occasions.
"We did struggle a little bit with the field being not what we are used to," Williams said of the first inning struggles. "But we definitely adjusted and made it work. When I walk people, I try not to think of it as a negative thing. I think its even better when they are on base and I can come back and strike people out."
In the bottom of the first inning, Sam Dixon led off the frame with a double before third baseman and All-County Player of the Year Jordan Lynch soared a fastball into the cheap seats in center field for a 2-0 lead.
Grace Boyd would follow with a solo home run in the second inning while Jayden Simpkins blasted her own homer to left field for a 5-0 Rising Sun lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
"I just stayed calm, because i knew this was a big game, but I stayed calm through it all," Lynch said. "I just wanted to come up big for my team. Cadence always comes up big pitching when we needed it and everyone was hitting and picking each other up."
All the while, Williams kept Century in check and finished giving up just three hits and no runs over seven complete innings. Williams carried a no hitter into the fifth inning.
"We had the three innings that really kicked it off," Williams said. "We just kept the energy up, and believed we could get through it. This was our goal throughout the entire season to get to the finals and now we are here."
Catherine Meadows added a RBI single and Faith McCullough pushed across a run on her sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the 8-0 lead to send the Lady Tigers to the championship game.
Rising Sun has played loose and with joy in their hearts all season, and Taylor said it will not change on the championship stage.
"We are going to go out there, me and (Assistant) Coach (Mike) McBride. We don't get overly excited, if you notice," Taylor said. "We do get excited when the team gets excited but we calm them down, but they trust each other and that is the biggest thing is each of them trust the person standing beside them."
