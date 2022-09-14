PHILADELPHIA — Since the Seahawks cross country program began in 2019, Cecil only scored once as a team when competing in a cross country meet. That came during the program’s first ever race, a 5,000-meter run at the McDaniel’s Green Terror Challenge. The second time came on Saturday.
In its first meet of the season at the Philadelphia Metropolitan College Cross Country Invitational, six Cecil runners lined up for the 8,000-meter run, with all six crossing the finish line. The meet marked the first time Cecil ever put together a scoring five in the 8k.
Jalen Dhanoolal finished as the Seahawks’ top runner, with a time of 33:32.4 with sophomore Cory Braddy (33:51.2), freshman Michael D’Auito Jr. (35:05.2), freshman Devon George (36.55.4) and freshman Orlando Canongo (46:17.6) rounding out Cecil’s scoring five.
“It was probably the hardest place we will run at all year. There was five up-hill climbs during the meet which is very rare,” Head Coach Dylan Kaplan said. “Our goal is to build them in a positive trajectory up the pyramid as we say so they are ready for the postseason.”
Dhanoolal’s time at the Belmont Plateau came within a minute of breaking the school’s young 8k record of 32:37.95. Daniel Mitzel set the record during the team’s first year at the Hood College Open in 2019. The native of White Marsh said this is his first year of competitive running. Dhanoolal took up running during the start of the pandemic, but played tennis during his time at Kenwood High School.
“This year I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work and really just been striving for coach's goals,” Dhanoolal said. “I’m really grateful and thankful for everything the coaches have done.”
Dhanoolal noted the challenges presented by the hilly Belmont Course and the harsh lesson he learned after the fact.
Never take out at an unsustainable pace.
“I could improve start speed because during the Belmont meet you can have very fast reactions to the starting gun and take off fast, but if you take off fast you end up burning yourself out too soon,” Dhanoolal said. “That race taught me to never start too fast, just start at the pace that you know you can keep.”
The journey for the Cecil program to come to fruition began with the vision of former Assistant Athletic Director Brooke Fisher along with athletic trainer Taylor Minderlein. Kaplan’s path to being hired as the program’s head coach in 2020 came after stints as an assistant coach at his alma mater Wesley College and Delaware State University.
When he began at Cecil, Kaplan said he started with just two kids on the roster. On top of the small roster, Kaplan was unable to coach his team due to the emergence of the pandemic. Last year’s fall cross country season served as his first true year coaching the Seahawks. Kaplan worked with an upgrade in athletes last season, with the number of runners doubled to four.
Even with the team’s inability to score points the season prior, Kaplan hoped to help his athletes reach a four year program, whether they would run in the future or not. Sean Browne, Eddy Chavez, Nowell Clay and Mitzel comprised the 2021 squad, with all Kaplan’s athletes moving on to four-year institutions.
“While I’m here at Cecil, I want to help young gentlemen and young women to get the opportunities they deserve. An affordable education and also help send them off to where they can call home the second time,” Kaplan said. “Whatever I can do to help them.”
With the season underway, the Seahawks’ roster consists of seven men and one woman.
The third-year head coach is optimistic he can see the times of his athletes improve as the season progresses, with the hope he can get his runners under 30 minutes in the 8k. Kaplan said he lives by the quote of Duke women’s basketball Head Coach Kara Lawson.
Embrace the hard.
“That’s kind of what they’re doing every day,” Kaplan said. “They put in the work over the summer, they put in the work now and we’re excited for it. My ultimate goal is to send a couple kids or even the whole team to the national championships this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.