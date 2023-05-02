PERRYVILLE — The Panthers concluded their senior day in style during Monday evening's matchup against North Harford.
Senior Kayla Brustman used a two-run double to deep left field to cap off a six-run fifth inning for Perryville. The scoring surge stretched a four-run Panthers lead into a 10-run Perryville victory. Brustman finished the evening going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Brustman said she remembered her previous plate appearances against North Harford's pitching on April 14. Brustman went 3-for-5 at the plate in the Panthers' 13-11 victory over the Hawks.
"I just knew to wait and wait for my pitch to get there. She gave it to me on the first pitch," Brustman said. "It was just amazing to know I got that tenth run in to win the game and 10-run rule them."
Fellow Perryville senior Riley Jackson was on second base before Brustman put an exclamation point on the victory. Jackson said she knew Brustman was going to come up big with the bases loaded.
"As soon as she hit it I knew we had a win and it was really awesome," Jackson said.
Jackson was one of six base runners to cross the plate for the Panthers in the sixth inning. Prior to Brustman's game-ending base knock, Jackson drove in a run on an RBI single to extend Perryville's lead to eight. Jackson finished her senior day going 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
The four Perryville seniors consisting of Brustman, Jackson, Briana Rebman and Brook Strong drove in five of Perryville's 11 total runs. Rebman went 1-for-3 with an RBI in her senior day outing at the plate for Perryville.
"Today I was all about having fun, I'm a player that is really hard on myself sometimes," Jackson said. "I knew today that I just wanted to be able to go out and have a good time and perform to the best of my abilities while I had my family and friends to support me here."
Alongside Perryville's productive senior class, Sarah Cantrell was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and added two RBIs for the Panthers. Cantrell drove in runs in the second and fourth inning to extend Perryville's lead twice.
"I think all three of those pitches were right down the middle," Cantrell said. "I was like 'that looks like a good pitch' so I swung and hit it."
Brustman controlled the Hawks offense throughout, allowing three hits and one earned run in five complete innings of work from the circle. Brustman struck out four North Harford hitters.
"I felt so relaxed that my defense was there behind me," Brustman said of her mindset in the circle. "I could throw whatever I wanted and I knew my defense would be there to get the outs. If they got on, I felt comfortable enough that my fielders would be there to get them out."
The win moves the Panthers to 7-8 on the year with three games remaining in the regular season. Perryville's last three regular season games will be on the road against county opponents, including North East on Wednesday, Elkton on Friday and Bohemia Manor on May 8.
Brustman is hopeful Perryville's 11-run outing can continue to push the Panthers' offense in the right direction as the regional playoffs quickly approach.
"[Our offense] has gotten a lot better. In the middle of the season we started struggling a bit," Brustman said. "Now we are all just starting to pick it back up, our energy is amazing. It just makes it so much easier to relax in the box and do well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.