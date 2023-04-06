PERRYVILLE — Panthers goalie Dan Hickling agrees that lacrosse can be a true game of momentum. Perryville utilized a game-changing swing to pick up its third-straight win on Wednesday.
The Panthers outscored Rising Sun 8-1 in the final quarter and a half of play to secure a 12-5 victory over the Tigers. Michael Young led Perryville with five goals, while Vinnie Muscella totaled three of his four goals in the second half.
The Panthers' momentum began in the third quarter after Rising Sun took advantage of its own run. The Tigers scored three goals in under a minute by Sawyer Bell, Sam Ehrhart and Dylan Pietuszka to knot the game at four.
"There was one goal where my defender kicked [the ball] into the net and that really got them going and it made us really frustrated," Hickman said. "When they scored a lot it really woke us up. I feel like we were being really lazy and then all of the sudden it was the flip of a switch."
A goal by senior Zach Clarke with 8:47 left in the third quarter broke the 3-0 Rising Sun run and handed the Panthers a lead. A pair of goals by Muscella, plus a goal by Young and Nick Howes put Perryville up 9-4 at the end of third.
Perryville Head Coach Doug Savick felt nothing changed defensively for the Panthers during or after the Tigers' run. Savick added the offensive ability his team possesses is a nice addition.
"I can't even explain how good it is just to have Michael, Vinnie, Nick," Savick said. "You just know those guys are going to come through for us."
Hickling finished the night with 10 saves for the Panthers and faced plenty of Rising Sun chances in the first two quarters of play. In the first half alone, Rising Sun attempted 11 shots. Hickling totaled six saves in the first half and gave up just one Rising Sun goal.
The Panthers' junior goalie faced a total of 28 Rising Sun shots.
"When the defense gets beat and I make a really big save, it really shows we are still in this game, that it is not a loss there," Hickling said. "If I can save us, then we can keep it going and then we can push the offense. A lot of times it leads to a score."
Perryville took a 4-1 lead heading into halftime off three goals by Young and an unassisted goal by Muscella. Landon Reese tallied the only score of the first half for Rising Sun. Ehrhart led the Tigers with a pair of goals.
Rising Sun will host North East on April 13. The Panthers move to 3-1 with the win and will visit Joppatowne on April 12.
