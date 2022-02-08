The Perryville boys basketball team overcame a 12-point, third quarter deficit with a 14-2 run and went on to hold off an improving Rising Sun team, 61-56 on Senior Night at Perryville on Tuesday night.
Rising Sun came out blazing, and may have played its best game of the year, which led to a 38-29 lead at halftime.
The Tigers extended the lead in the third but then turnover issues and some strong senior leadership brought Perryville back from the brink.
Daniel Tserkis and Tayvin Griffin scored six points each in the third to key the run by the Panthers.
Tserkis scored 9 points total while Griffin added a team-high 16 points.
Perryville guard Luke Moore scored 25 points to lead all scorers while Nick Wood added 9 points for the Tigers.
It was a great game by a Rising Sun team looking for consistency this year and found it on this night just not able to close things out.
"We thought we had a good gameplan," Rising Sun coach Scott Lammers said. "We were executing good, but then we got a little sloppy in the second half. (Perryville) made some three-pointers in the fourth quarter that hurt us. I think we could just not battle back."
Lammers said his team battled through but were making two-pointers when the Panthers were answering with three.
"They were making threes and we were making twos, and three is more than two," Lammers said. "We couldn't get over the hump and (Perryville) played a good game and those are always fun games."
For Perryville, the team honored nine seniors before the game and all nine of them got significant minutes in the first half and throughout the night. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers leaned on their tenacious defense to dig out of the double digit hole and win a big conference game. A smothering press defense in the second half seemed to kickstart the comeback
"Our seniors did a great job," Perryville coach Ron Kidd said. "I know I have said this before, but our defense was big. It is just effort on that end. We went to a man-to-man full court press defense, which is the toughest to play. My guys really took the challenge and played really well."
