PERRYVILLE — It was an evening of fanfare and optimism in Perryville High School's media center during the school's signing night event on Thursday.
Eight Panthers representing five different sports signed the dotted line to make their goals of playing in college official. In total, nine Perryville seniors currently plan on playing a sport at the collegiate level.
Four members of the Perryville football team will play at the Division II, Division III or junior college level in the fall. Sydney Phillips plans to attend Frostburg State University, a Division II school in Frostburg, Maryland. Phillips earned Cecil Whig All-County honors at linebacker during his senior campaign. Phillips also won a Class 1A Maryland State Championship in shot put during this past indoor track and field season. He was named The Cecil Whig's All-County Boys Athlete of the Year in indoor track.
Zach Ayers will continue playing football at Alvernia University, a Division III school in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ayers earned a pair of Cecil Whig All-County honors as a versatile athlete on the Perryville offense and as the team's kicker. Zack Clarke also plans on playing football in The Keystone State at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
Clarke missed the 2022 fall season due to injury. Clarke, however, was a vital part of the Panthers' 2021 run to the state semifinals. Clarke served as Perryville's starting quarterback.
Jaiden Proctor was unable to attend the signing night event on Thursday. The member of the Panthers' football team plans to play football at McDougle Technical Institute in the fall, a junior college in Pampano Beach, Florida.
Two members of the Perryville sofball team will stay in the state of Maryland to continue their softball careers. Briana Rebman will play for the Retrievers of University of Maryland Baltimore County next spring. Rebman was a member of The Cecil Whig's 2022 All-County Softball team. Rebman's teammate Riley Jackson plans to play softball at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.
Perryville boys and girls lacrosse each had one athlete sign to play lacrosse in college. Vinnie Muscella will attend Florida Southern College, a division II school in Lakeland, Florida. Gabi Diaz will attend Alderson Broaddus University to play women's lacrosse, a division II school in Philippi, West Virginia.
The Panthers' baseball team will see one athlete continue playing on the diamond in college next spring. J.T. Lepore of the Perryville baseball team plans to stay in Cecil County and will join Cecil College's baseball team.
