The Perryville Panthers baseball team improved to 8-1 this week as they defeated Aberdeen High School 10-0 in five innings.

Rafe Adams pitched a complete game shutout and had 7 strikeouts for the Panthers.

Adams has now given up just two earned runs in his last 13.3 innings on the mound for Perryville.

Adams allowed just 2 hits and 2 walks on the day. Senior Mason Salisbury led Perryville at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and driving in 3 RBI.

Zach Ayers, Daniel Tserkis, Ethan Neff and Michael Candy each scored 2 runs for the Panthers.

