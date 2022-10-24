The MPSSAA announced its state playoff bracket for field hockey, boys soccer and girls soccer on Monday with the Panthers grabbing three top seeds in Class 1A regional play and Rising Sun earning the top seed in its region of Class 2A girls soccer.
In Class 1A North field hockey, Perryville (7-3) will receive a bye in the regional quarterfinals, along with No. 2 ranked Rising Sun (7-4) and No. 3 ranked Bohemia Manor (7-4-1). The Tigers and Eagles will meet in the regional semifinals on Halloween.
Perryville field hockey will host the winner of No. 4 North East (7-5) and No. 5 Elkton (4-4-1), who will square off on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the regional quarterfinals.
The region consists of teams only from Cecil County, with one team bounded for a state quarterfinals matchup. North East represented the county in the field hockey state quarterfinals last year.
1A Girls Soccer
Perryville girls soccer (12-0) enters the state playoffs undefeated, after finishing off its perfect regular season with a 6-1 win over Aberdeen on Oct. 20. The Panthers will host Kent County High School (3-9) on Friday.
Bohemia Manor (7-5) earned the second seed in the four team region and will host Colonel Richardson on Friday. The Eagles won the region last year and reached the 1A state quarterfinals.
2A Girls Soccer
The Tigers of Rising Sun (8-3-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A East region action. Rising Sun, No. 2 North Harford (6-3-2) and No. 3 North East (6-6) all received a bye in quarterfinal action. North East will visit North Harford at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The Tigers will play the winner of No. 4 Harford Tech (6-6) and No. 5 Elkton (2-8). The Golden Elks visit the Cobras on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
1A Boys Soccer
The Perryville boys soccer team (8-2-1) received a bye in the 1A East regional quarterfinals, along with No. 2 St. Michael's (4-7-1) and No. 3 Bohemia Manor (4-7-1). The Eagles will visit St. Michael's on Friday.
Perryville will host the winner of No. 4 Colonel Richardson (3-7-2) and No. 5 Kent County (2-8-2) on Friday.
2A Boys Soccer
Rising Sun (9-3) earned the highest seeding of the three county schools in its Class 2A East region. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the region and will visit Harford Tech (9-2-1) on Friday. No. 4 North East (6-5-1) will host No. 5 Elkton (2-7) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in regional quarterfinal action.
The winner of the Elks and Indians will visit No. 1 North Harford (9-2-1) on Friday.
