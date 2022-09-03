PERRYVILLE – Perryville High School couldn’t have dreamed up a better start to its 2022 football season opener hosting North Harford on Friday night.
The Panthers raced in front at the outset by way of Ethen Gunter’s blocked punt and his ensuing touchdown run from inside the five. Perryville stymied a would-be Hawks scoring play in the second quarter by stripping a receiver streaking for the end zone of the football, its flight out of the bounds of the end zone necessitating a touchback and Panther possession.
Perryville later got back on the board after earning plus field position with a turnover on downs at the North Harford 39-yard line; Gunter’s 4th-and-3 red zone conversion set up quarterback Rob Siek’s right-corner touchdown lob to Zack Ayers.
When the Hawks’ fifth possession of the evening was halted by Perryville DB Kyle Huth’s jump-ball interception, the Panthers took advantage via Siek’s next touchdown pass, this one to Kyle Richards to put PHS up comfortably at a cool 22-0 with 2:30 remaining in the first half.
Suddenly, comfort faded and adversity struck. North Harford used the following kickoff’s long return to set up its first touchdown from close range and parlayed an interception on Perryville’s next series into points that drew it within 22-14 at intermission.
The Hawks’ two touchdowns in 150 seconds made Panthers head coach Sean Sandora’s message at the break a call back to the refrains of the week’s practices.
“We challenged them all week long, had a conversation with them on Tuesday about, ‘I’d like to see what happens when we face adversity,’” Sandora said. “Because it’s going to be a long season and we’re going to face adversity.”
“Our kids, I went to them at halftime and I was like, ‘Men, this is what we challenged you with all week long. What are we gonna do?’” Sandora continued. “‘We gonna fold? We gonna step up?’
“And they came out, we stepped up, and then we turned the ball over a couple times, made the game a little closer than it needed to be.”
The game was close throughout the second half, and after three quarters, Perryville, once leading by three scores, found itself in the mud with North Harford at 22-22.
The first play of the final frame, however, spelled the decisive points. A tipped-ball-drill ended a promising Hawks drive that had picked up a first down. Ayers weaved his way through traffic for a pick-six that put the Panthers in front for good.
“Zack is [the] ultimate competitor,” Sandora said of Ayers. “He’s been with our program for all four years; he’s started for us since his sophomore year. He does everything you need. He goes above and beyond. He really busted his butt this summer, trying to get bigger, faster, stronger. He did things outside of our normal workouts.
“He’s just a great leader and [has] a tremendous work ethic. He just wants to be as great as he can be.”
Sandora concluded on Ayers, “He doesn’t come off the field,” happily noting Ayers’ positional versatility in being listed as an “ATH” with reliable kicking ability to boot.
Prevalent elsewhere on the Panthers’ stat sheet was Gunter, who got the party started with the punt block and touchdown dash combination.
“Ethen is just a great athlete,” Sandora said. “He’s got a lot of explosive and quick twitch muscles. He transferred to us this summer. He’s been out of the game of football for a couple years, but he’s a great athlete–[for] one, he listens; we scouted their punt and saw that there might be an opening there in the first punt. We took advantage of that. He practiced that all week long.”
“And then just running the ball, he has the ability…he has great vision, great balance. So yeah, we’re excited about him, too.”
Gunter demonstrated that skill on the ground when he bounced off a scrum at the line of scrimmage for a crunch-time rushing touchdown.
On defense, Perryville was able to protect its resulting 36-22 advantage held with 8:12 to play, taking home the 36-29 win.
“We knew what they were gonna run,” Sandora said of North Harford. “They’re a bigger team. They’re gonna be a smash-mouth team, they wanna run the ball first, so our goal was to stop that. And we did a good job of that in the first half. And then they got a little bit of momentum with regards to the kickoff returns and then the throws that they got.”
How did the Panthers weather that late-half surge by the Hawks, let alone a tight game down the stretch?
“We just stuck with our game plan,” Sandora stated. “The kids did really well shooting their gaps and getting their hands extended and not getting pushed back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.