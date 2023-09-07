FALLSTON — Wednesday's first game for the Panthers had the intensity of a state playoff game rather than a season opener. It is only fitting that Perryville and Fallston were two of the final four teams in last year's Class 1A state playoffs.
The Cougars, last year's Class 1A state runner-up, used a goal in the opening 45 seconds of extra time to thwart a Perryville comeback attempt, helping Fallston escape with a 4-3 victory. The Panthers erased a two-goal Cougars lead in the early stages of the second half, after struggling to generate much offense in the opening half of play. Perryville entered halftime down 2-0 and registered just one shot on goal in the opening 40 minutes of play. The Panthers responded with four shots towards the Cougars' net in the second half, three of which put Perryville on the scoreboard.
The Panthers switched up their lines in the second half and Perryville head coach Chris Tome felt that allowed his team to possess the ball more in the midfield. Tome moved John Alexander to a midfielder spot and Dylan Sayer to the forward position, allowing the Panthers to attack more from the wings. The changes resulted in three goals from Sayer in an eight-minute span. Sayer's goal that put the Panthers up 3-2 saw the Perryville junior sprint down the left side of the field and fire a shot that went right under the glove of Fallston goalkeeper Lucas Clark.
Sayer's first two goals came off a penalty kick and a direct free kick after a pair of Fallston fouls.
"We didn't really even test their back line in the first half, we had no idea how fast those kids were on the outside and we just decided we needed to try and see if they could keep up with our pace," Tome said. "The reason we got the free kicks is because we kept getting in behind and really we probably should have started in the first half trying to get a little bit behind [Fallston's back line]."
Less than three minutes after Sayer's go-ahead goal, the Cougars equalized the score to tie the game at three. Fallston continued to pressure the Perryville defense in the second half after attempting 10 shots on goal in the first half. The Cougars added another six shots on goal in the second half, along with three chances that bounced off the post, all of which could have given Fallston the lead in regulation. Fallston's Dominic Witherspoon tallied both of the Cougars' first half goals. Perryville goalkeeper Finn Tome finished the evening with 12 saves.
Despite the outcome not being what the Panthers wanted, the game provided an early test against an experienced playoff team. Perryville will visit another Chesapeake Division opponent on Tuesday when they face Havre de Grace.
"The fact that we can go into overtime with the team that went to the state final last year, what a game for our parents and the people of Fallston that they get to see the first match of the year, two final four teams from last year," Tome said. "I'm proud of my boys and I came down a little hard on them, but I'm super proud of them and I was hoping for the result."
