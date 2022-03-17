Perryville softball coach Dave Ruark is taking this preseason to bring his team together and figure out where they stand at the plate.
Ruark feels good about his defense and has spent a good amount of time before the regular season begins to see what he will have when the bats come out.
Despite a 3-1 loss at Fallston in a scrimmage on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers are making strides toward consistently making the hits.
“I wanted the girls to just kind of step up, and wanted to see who was gonna hit,” Ruark said. “I didn’t have anyone bunting today. Just wanted to play straight up softball and we had to face a pitcher who located really well at mid-speed and (Fallston) pitched a girl who threw harder too.”
Ruark said it will be helpful to review what went right and wrong in this game to make the team better.
“This was really useful for us in terms of information for things we need to work on offensively,” Ruark said. “Defensively, I am looking for us to just execute what we have been practicing. Checking our bunt defenses, which needs a little bit of work. Running the first and third steal situations, but overall we were really happy with what we saw defensively we need to go back to the chalkboard offensively and keep working it.”
In the scrimmage, Perryville got on the board when Jocelyn Rebman blasted a base hit that brought in a run from teammate Riley Jackson.
Perryville has two seniors and a wealth of young talent that has already been in plenty of varsity action that makes the team confident they have what it takes to be competitive on the ultra talented Cecil County softball scene.
“Leadership is a strength, there is good communication going on. It is something we are definitely going to build on,” Ruark said. “Pitchers that can throw strikes. We have a couple of veterans that have played at the varsity level as freshmen. We have a bit of an experienced team and after a trying season last year, they seem to really want it this year.”
