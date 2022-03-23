MAIN ART — Perryville 2022 at Kenwood
The Perryville softball team turned up the heat to start the 2022 regular season with a 29-5 win at Kenwood High School on Monday.
The win marked one of the largest margins of victory for the Panthers under coach Dave Ruark.
Riley Jackson led the way with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate including a team high 7 RBI.
Briana Rebman also had a great outing as she was 4-for-5 including two home runs and six RBI.
Brooklyn Logan was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate including two RBI while both Ariana Fetters and Tori Reil went 3-for-4 at the plate for Perryville.
The onslaught began in the second inning as the Panthers broke open a 1-0 game with five runs in the top of the second inning.
Perryville was already up 29-1 in the fifth inning when Kenwood was able to get a string of hits and plate four runs in the final inning.
