The Perryville softball team turned up the heat to start the 2022 regular season with a 29-5 win at Kenwood High School on Monday.

The win marked one of the largest margins of victory for the Panthers under coach Dave Ruark.

Riley Jackson led the way with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate including a team high 7 RBI.

Briana Rebman also had a great outing as she was 4-for-5 including two home runs and six RBI.

Brooklyn Logan was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate including two RBI while both Ariana Fetters and Tori Reil went 3-for-4 at the plate for Perryville.

The onslaught began in the second inning as the Panthers broke open a 1-0 game with five runs in the top of the second inning.

Perryville was already up 29-1 in the fifth inning when Kenwood was able to get a string of hits and plate four runs in the final inning.

