FREDERICK — The magical run for Perryville ended on Saturday night.
The top-seeded Panthers fell to the defending Class 1A champions Fallston 2-1 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. Perryville finishes the year 14-1, with its only blemish coming two wins away from a state title.
"There is nothing but fight in these girls, every single one of them from the girls on the bench who are working hard to support our girls out here," Perryville Head Coach John Myers said. "It's just been an amazing journey, it's been a lot of fun."
Fallston's prolific offense — which scored six goals a season ago in the state title match — was on full display throughout the night, finishing with 22 shots, compared to Perryville's four.
Despite the onslaught of shots, the Panthers were able to get on the scoreboard first. A goal by junior Sarah Murrell on the break put Perryville up 1-0 eight minutes into the game. Through halftime, the Panthers held the one goal lead.
Myers said they knew Fallston would have the ability to control the possession game. In turn, Myers focused on his team playing a tight defense. He noted the Panthers advantage with Murrell up top allowed them to get ahead early on, but struggled to find Murrell after her first goal.
"We knew they were keeping girls back and we knew Sarah was faster than them," Myers said. "They controlled the middle of the field, when they controlled the middle of the field we just couldn't get it there to get it up to her."
Goalkeeper Sarah Cantrell totaled 10 saves and a clean sheet in the first half. The Fallston offense eventually found the back of the net in the second frame. A 63rd minute goal by Fallston's Ella Montgomery knotted the game at one.
Nine minutes later, a pass from the Cougars' Ellie Ajello to Katherine King directly in front of Cantrell gave Fallston a 2-1 advantage.
Myers said with a game plan focused on defense, he knew the Panthers sophomore goalkeeper would have to play well. Myers praised Cantrell for keeping the Panthers in the game. Cantrell finished the night with 18 saves.
"She did everything and more of what we needed there," Myers said. "We expected a lot from her today and she definitely stepped up. It was awesome."
The defeat marks the end for one Perryville senior. With a junior heavy roster returning for one more season, Myers is confident the experience of reaching the state semifinals can only help his team entering 2023.
"We're expecting to still work hard and still get here," Myers said. "They're going to build off this, they're going to be hungry after this one."
