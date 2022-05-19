The Perryville girls lacrosse team reached great heights this season including a Regional championship after beating Rising Sun 10-6 on Tuesday before falling at Boonsboro on Wednesday, 15-6 in the MPSSAA state quarterfinals.
The loss did not diminish the incredible journey the team took to get over the hill and finally claim the elusive regional title.
The Lady Panthers controlled the pace and never wavered from who they are even when Rising Sun pulled tight in the second half, getting within 7-5 at one point.
With a calm, deliberate attack, the Lady Panthers forced teams to play at their pace many times to their benefit.
“The girls are better when they slow down and think about what they are going to do,” Perryville coach Mary Dunman said. “They are meticulous.”
With a roster that included five seniors, seven sophomores, many juniors and a group of seven JV players that came up to help the team, it was a total team effort for Perryville.
“Every person played and contributed,” Dunman said. “Everybody had something to do with it. It was a full team win from day one. We were the only school with a JV team and I brought seven of them up to complete this roster. You could just list all of the girls in an article. That is all I would want.”
Goalkeeper Samantha Peterson was a big part of that team success. With more than 120 saves on the season, Peterson kept making big plays for the team.
“Sam did great,” Dunman said. “I can’t wait to see what happens in her next two years. Covid hurt her a little bit last year, but all of the eight girls who played in front of her played great too.”
Sarah Murrell who scored five goals in that win in the regional finals, also sang Peterson’s praises.
“We had great team work and (Peterson) made amazing saves,” Murrell said. “And it was good transitions allowing us to get open and go to goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.