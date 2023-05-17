PERRYVILLE — The Class 1A East Regional Finals for boys and girls lacrosse brought a pair of rematches of last year’s regional championship matchups. Similar to last season, Perryville’s lacrosse programs remained atop the region.
The Perryville girls began the day with an 11-6 win over North East. The win for the girls is the second straight regional title for Head Coach Mary Dunman and company.
The Panthers are the No. 4 seed entering the 1A State Quarterfinals and will host No. 5 Carver A&T on Wednesday.
“We kind of expected it, but we were so excited,” Perryville senior Taylor Young said. “We were beyond excited for every single moment of the playoffs. We just all work so well together. The freshmen, we know them, when I was a freshman we didn’t know the seniors. It’s just been so great to see this journey with every year’s squad.”
The boys followed up their Panther counterparts with an 11-7 victory over Rising Sun. The win for the boys marks a three-peat for Doug Savick’s Panthers. Perryville is the No. 3 seed entering the state tournament and will host No. 6 Pikesville on Wednesday.
Peterson, Murrell shine for Panthers
Perryville junior Samantha Peterson feels everything about being a goalie comes natural to her when she steps into the crease. Her goalkeeping instincts played a huge role in the Panthers once again reaching the state quarterfinals.
The Perryville junior wracked up 12 saves in net for the Panthers, while allowing six goals on 22 North East shots.
“I think the easiest way to save a shot is not thinking about it,” Peterson said. “I don’t think when I do it, my body already knows what do.”
Peterson recorded eight of her 12 stops in the first 25 minutes of play, enabling the Perryville offense to do what it does best.
Find the back of the net.
Perryville scored six times in the first half and added another five goals in the second half. Sarah Murrell scored six times for the Panthers and dished out a pair of assists for Perryville in the win.
Young, Christiana Frank, McKenna Elliot, Sarah Kilby, and Macy Forrest each scored once for Perryville. Young also picked up an assist.
“We have to continue to work together, that was the big key we focused on at halftime was spreading out because they like to draw in dumps so someone was always open down low,” Murrell said. “Me and [Taylor Young] really work well together and talked about that because she was always the one open. It’s kind of like we build those connections at practice because we full field scrimmage and then in the games it works.”
North East’s Amber Baumiller led the Indians in scoring with four goals on 12 shots. Ava McMillan and Sophie Scheffler each scored once for North East.
Perryville defense stymies Rising Sun offense
In the nightcap of Monday’s regional finals doubleheader, the Perryville defense entered the matchup wanting to do all it could to stifle Sun’s electric offensive attack.
The Panthers aimed to clog passing and shooting lanes for the Tigers. While Perryville’s mission proved mostly successful, Rising Sun still fired off its fair share of chances and ended the night with over 30 shots as a team.
When the Tigers were able to get their opportunities to capitalize, Perryville goalie Dan Hickling had other ideas.
The Perryville netminder finished the game with 19 saves, including nine in the fourth quarter of play.
“It is really intimidating in there, but like Coach Dave always tells me, ‘just save the next one,’” Hickling said. “That’s the best way to think about it. Save the next one, save what you can. You’re never going to get a shutout against a good team.”
“Our defense played harder than I had every seen them play,” Hickling continued. “They weren’t ball watching at all, they slid hard the whole game and left it all out there.”
After Perryville jumped out to an early 5-0 lead behind goals from Muscella, Michael Young and Evan Beynon, Sun rallied with back-to-back goals in a span of 30 seconds by Sam Ehrhart and Gannon Russell to cut the Tigers’ deficit down to three.
Hickling would allow just one Rising Sun goal in the next 23 minutes and 26 seconds. In that same time period, the Panthers grew their advantage to six.
Perryville senior midfielder Zack Clarke said the Panthers’ defense aimed at preventing Ehrhart and the rest of the Rising Sun offense from getting going.
“We had a guy we wanted to lock off, knowing that was the main part of their team,” Clarke said. “If we can shut him down, then their other players don’t work as well without him.”
Muscella ended the game with five goals for the Panthers. Ehrhart led the Tigers’ scoring efforts with three goals. Dillon Corvino added Sun’s only goal in the third quarter.
“Our biggest thing was to kill the time and waiting for them to press us because when they press us that is our favorite game to play,” Muscella said. “We just were able to beat them all day long, that is what we showed.”
