PERRYVILLE — Through the first 36 minutes of Wednesday’s MPSSAA girls lacrosse state quarterfinals, Perryville and The Carver Center for Arts and Technology traded goals back and forth from the opening draw.
In need of a run to break free of Carver’s grasp, the Panthers relied on slowing things down offensively to secure a berth in the Class 1A state semifinals. Perryville used four goals in the remaining 14 minutes of the matchup against the Wildcats to advance in the state playoffs with an 11-8 win.
Taylor Young’s go-ahead goal with nine minutes and 16 seconds to play gave Perryville a one-goal lead. In a trio of three minute increments, the Panthers added three more goals, including scores from Macy Forrest, McKenna Elliot and Sarah Murrell to ice the game for Perryville.
Perryville Head Coach Mary Dunman said Carver would overpressure the ball on the outside, leaving the inside open for scoring opportunities.
“They were doubling and face-guarding [Sarah Murrell], the strategy there was to stall the game because she has the stick to hold onto the ball,” Dunman said. “All our girls were working to get open and figured out how to get open and that is where we got the three goals.”
Through the opening 25 minutes of play, the Wildcats pressured Perryville with plenty of scoring chances. When facing shots from the Wildcats, Perryville goalie Samantha Peterson was once again up for the task.
Peterson allowed four goals in the first half and helped keep the Panthers in the game. The junior goalie credited her defense for continuing to play aggressive, even as Carver continued to create chances in Perryville’s defensive zone.
“It kept coming back down to defense and they always kept going and they always kept playing strong defense,” Peterson said. “Every eight-meter they would always sprint in and I think that was more important than any of my saves is how much hustle we had.”
Dunman credited Peterson for being the verbal leader of the defense. She was also pleased with her defense’s play as they limited any one-on-one opportunities for Carver in front of Perryville’s net.
“Fouls are defensive mistakes, but fouls and putting them on an eight is a strategy that does work,” Dunman said. “They kept their heads up.”
Murrell finished with a team-high eight goals for the Panthers. The Perryville junior added the first seven goals of the game for the Panthers and gave Perryville the lead four separate times during the victory.
“I trust Sarah with my life when it comes to lacrosse. She’s really good and she’s been playing longer than any of us. She’s reliable, if I need someone to tell me what to do, I look at her and she always has the best advice,” Peterson said of Murrell. “Her shooting, passing and just telling people what we need to work on was really helpful.”
The win sends Perryville to Bel Air High School to face top-seed Liberty on Friday with a chance to reach the state title game. After losing in the state quarters to Boonsboro a year ago, Peterson said a win for her squad felt amazing.
“Boonsboro really killed us last year and we thought it would be really hard to comeback and do it again,” Peterson said. “When that clock hit zero I looked for my teammates and they were running to me and I got to run back to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.