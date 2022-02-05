Perryville went on a 19-3 that got them started on the right foot and lead to them taking down rival Bohemia Manor 78-47 Friday night in Chesapeake City.
Emotion and passion from the near capacity crowd were at a fever pitch as the Panthers opened the game on a 12-0 run.
Bohemia Manor had a difficult night offensively as the Perryville defense kept coming up with big stops. Bohemia Manor was held to 4 points in the second quarter.
“Our intensity and aggressive changed," Perryville senior Angelo Stanley said about the surge in the middle of the first quarter. "I was able to do what I needed to help my team win and that is all that really matters."
Attacking the basket was important for Perryville on this night. The Panthers made 6 three-pointers but the aggressive drives to the basket was something that kept the intensity high for them.
"We didn't settle for three-point baskets and drove to the basket," Perryville coach Ron Kidd said. "We may not look like it, but we are a really athletic team, and when we get out and run, then we get some easy baskets."
At the end of the day, Kidd said that the Panthers brought a different gear when it came to one word - "effort".
"Really just effort," Kidd said when asked about his team's surge to more than a 30 point lead in the second half. "Non-stop effort - and not from two or three guys - five guys on the court with 100 percent effort all the time."
Daniel Tserkis led the way with 17 points while Stanley added 16 for Perryville.
On the other sideline, it was a disappointing performance in front of a huge crowd that a majority was loudly encouraging the Eagles.
"Loved it," Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes said of the atmosphere inside the arena. "Just need another win. I love Friday night basketball."
What stuck out to Grimes and his message to the team was simply that they have to play better basketball.
"The message was - "don't be mad at (Perryville). Don't be mad at anybody," Grimes said. "'You didn't play well.'"
Jonas Scott led Bohemia Manor with 16 points while Tyler Losten added 8 points.
Elkton earns road win
The Elkton Golden Elks boys basketball team got a big road win at Harford Tech 63-54 on Friday.
Jayden Triplett scored 18 points to lead all scorers while Erijae Williams added 13 points for the Golden Elks.
Elkton trailed 28-24 at halftime but made the plays down the stretch to grab the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.