Perryville junior Vinnie Muscella led an unrelenting Panther attack to a 16-3 win at Bohemia Manor on Tuesday.
An improved Bohemia Manor team had little answer for Muscella who had 6 goals on the day. Stats were unofficial at press time.
Despite the large margin of victory, many were talking about the improving Eagles squad even in defeat to the unbeaten Panthers (3-0).
"I was pleased with the overall result but we have a lot of fundamentals that we have to clean up. Bo Manor has become a much better team than last year," Perryville coach Doug Savick daid. "I think it kind of surprised our guys a little bit, but we made some simple mistakes that we should not be making. We need to clean that stuff up, but overall I was happy with the result."
First-year Bo Manor coach Bryan Butler said his main goal is to focus on the rebuild of the program this year and let the results fall where they may.
"I think this year we have a strong team," Butler said. "One of the better teams Bo Manor has had in a while. We have good players that can play and we are starting to figure it out with our offense and get our defense rolling. The second half we came out firing and we are starting to field a team to rebuild the program and build something going forward."
A shining star for Bo Manor was Matt Nichols who netted all three goals for the Eagles.
Perryville led 10-2 at halftime and the Panthers got a lot of players some crucial experience in the second half.
"We made some substitutions in the second half," Savick said. "We went with some guys that have not run the offense as much, let our younger guys get some playing time. And it was a back-and-forth game in the second half, trying to control the ball."
Nichols said the Eagles were able to control the ball better in the second half and slow down the Perryville attack.
"I feel like in the second half we concentrated on keeping the ball on our end of the field," Nichols said. "That slowed down their offense a bit."
