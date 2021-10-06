Sorry, an error occurred.
Perryville senior Daniel Tserkis breaks free of the defense and runs 80 yards to put Perryville on the board early against North East last Friday.
Senior running back Joshua Brewer jukes around a Perryville tackle on his way to a 14 yard punt return.
Junior receiver Zachary Ayers catches a pass with nothing but open turf between him and the endzone.
North East’s Andrew Wosinski battles two Perryville defenders.
Perryville quarterback Zack Clarke looks for a gap in the defense as he runs the ball. Clarke’s quick feet were crucial for Perryville in their 33-16 defeat of North East on Friday.
North East quarterback Nathan Patterson charges 14 yards to give North East a big first down late in the second quarter.
Having lost his grip on the ball, North East senior receiver Connor Keen looks to regain control as Perryville’s Zack Clarke drags him down for the tackle.
Perryville’s Daniel Tserkis elevates to catch a pass inside North East’s 10 yard line.
Perryville’s marching band gives a Wizard of Oz-inspired performance during halftime of the Perryville-North East football game on Friday.
