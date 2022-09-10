PERRYVILLE — In its second showing of the season, the Panthers offense controlled the possession game and scored three second half goals to take a 4-0 victory over the Golden Elks.
The Panthers opened the scoring with a goal in the first half as junior Sarah Murrell darted past the Elkton defense and snuck a goal past goalkeeper LeeAnn Pugh in the 25th minute of the first half.
By the end of the first half, Perryville controlled the ball offensively with 10 total shots, while Elkton attempted just one. Elkton's first shot came in the 35th minute. Soon after, the Golden Elks generated a possible opportunity over the top, but the break was called off on an offsides call.
Head Coach John Myers said his squad made adjustments to prevent Elkton from playing over the top. Those adjustments however, let Elkton gain a few late opportunities.
“We knew they were going to play up top, we knew they had speed up top. We just had to take that away and just kind of play a little more physical and just not let them run right through,” Myers said. “We lost the middle of the field, when we lose the middle of the field we know they are going to have chances. We just made some adjustments and took control of the middle of the field again.”
After the late push by Elkton in the first half, Perryville had its way offensively in the second half.
Macy Forest extended the Panthers lead to two in the 47th minute with a goal off a deflection. Two more goals by Peyton Geis and Sage Cole would give the Panthers a four goal lead. Elkton generated just one shot in the second half, while Perryville tallied 12 shots.
“We wanted to possess the ball, we just wanted to find those open passes and look to do that,” Myers said. “That’s exactly what we did.”
