PERRYVILLE — The Rising Sun girls and Perryville boys took the overall championships at the tri-meet also featuring Fallston High School held at Perryville on Wednesday.
The Rising Sun girls burned the competition with 114.5 points. That was more than double the 44.5 from Fallston. Perryville was third at 22.5 points.
On the boys side, Perryville edged Rising Sun 87.5 to 76.17. Fallston boys were third with 19.33 points.
Perryville was dominant in the short races. Rocky Ramsland won the 100-meter race while Anna Rando won that race on the girls side. Ty Stiffler was second and Tayvin Griffin was third in the boys 100—meters giving Perryville all three of the top spots.
Rando then won the 200-meters and Jaimere Guy won the 400-meter boys race with teammates Hasani Baynes and Brady Martin coming behind. Martin would take first-place in the boys 800-meters.
Nobody could catch the Tigers in the distance races, however.
Rising Sun swept the distance racers. On the boys side, Matt McKay and Niklas Haraldsson were the top two in the 1600-meters. John Ferry of Rising Sun won the 3200-meter race. For the girls, Savannah Lacey won the 1600-meters and Eve Poteet won the 3200-meter race.
Ty Stiffler won both the 110-meter and 300-meter boys hurdles for Perryville. For the girls, Rising Sun won both events with Ella Cost winning the 100-meters and Emily Wishart won the 300-meters.
Rising Sun won all the relay races on both boys and girls except for the 4x400 meter boys relay won by Perryville and the team of Matt Grahe, Tayvin Griffin, Connor Racine and Jaimere Guy.
The teams will now get set for the MPSSAA state regional meet.
